Market Roundup: Sensex falls 215 points lower post RBI policy; Nifty closes at 16,238

The domestic market indices on Friday, 6 August, opened flat. At 9.15 am, BSE Sensex was trading at 54,492.17. Around the same time, NSE Nifty50 index gained 9.80 points, or 0.06 percent and was at 16,304.40.

Sectors like IT and pharma were under pressure while there were gains in auto stocks, metals and banks.

At the closing bell, Sensex was down by 215.12 points or 0.39 percent and closed at 54,277.72. On the other hand, Nifty was at 16,238.20 and lost 56.40 points or 0.35 percent.

The Reserve Bank of India's announced the outcome of its bi-monthly monetary policy Friday. The repo rate has remained unchanged at 4 percent and the reverse repo rate is at 3.35 percent.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex closed at 54,277.72 with a loss of 215.12 points or 0.39 percent. The top gainers were IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, Maruti and NTPC. The top laggards were Reliance, UltraTech Cement, SBI, Tata Steel and HDFC.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

IndusInd Bank: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 3.11 percent and closed at Rs 1,029.20.

Bharti Airtel: The shares of the company rose 1.49 percent to close at Rs 607.80.

Tech Mahindra: It witnessed a jump of 1.37 percent to settle the day at Rs 1,264.90.

Maruti: 1.08 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 7,102.20.

NTPC: It jumped 0.99 percent to settle the day at Rs 117.65.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Reliance: Shares of the company fell by 2.07 percent to close at Rs 2,089.05.

UltraTech Cement: The shares ended at Rs 7,527.30 down by 1.70 percent.

SBI: 1.40 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 435.65.

Tata Steel: The company ended the day lower at Rs 1,428.75 after witnessing a fall of 1.22 percent.

HDFC: A decline of 1.04 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 2633.10.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

NSE Nifty 50 closed at 16,238.20, after decreasing by 56.40 points or 0.35 percent.

Among the sectoral indices, Nifty Auto, Nifty IT, Nifty Metal, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Private Bank were trading in green on 6 August while all the other sectoral indices were in red. Nifty IT gained 0.30 percent today.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

IndusInd Bank: 2.94 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 1,027.

Adani Ports: The shares of the company surged 2.37 percent to end at Rs 710.

IOC: It closed at Rs 106 with a jump of 1.97 percent.

Tech Mahindra: The company gained 1.59 percent to settle the day at Rs 1,268.

Tata Consumer: A jump of 1.52 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 780.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Cipla: Shares of the company fell by 3.53 percent to close at Rs 912.05.

Reliance: The shares ended at Rs 2,090, down by 2.07 percent.

Shree Cement: A decline of 1.89 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 28,420.

UltraTech Cement: 1.42 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 7,550.

Tata Steel: The company ended the day lower at Rs 1,428 after witnessing a fall of 1.29 percent.