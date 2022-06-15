Market Roundup: Sensex falls 152 points, Nifty ends at 15,692; check top winners and losers

Metal was the biggest drag while auto was the top gainer. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose around 0.5 percent. Bank Nifty inched up 0.08 percent to 33,339.00

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 remained volatile on 15 June as global investors were on tenterhooks about another hike by the US Federal Reserve. While NSE Nifty 50 slid below 15,700 levels, Sensex declined to 52,541.39.

India VIX rose 1.18 percent to 22.15 levels. Metal was the biggest drag while auto was the top gainer. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose around 0.5 percent.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex fell 152.18 points or 0.29 percent to 52,541.39. The top gainers were Bajaj Financial Services, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, L&T and SBI. NTPC, Infosys, Reliance, Wipro and Hindustan Unilever were the biggest losers.

Top BSE gainers:

Bajaj Financial Services: The stock surged to Rs 11,815.95, up by 4.24 percent.

Bajaj Finance: The value of the company jumped 2.04 percent to Rs 5,484.85 per equity.

Tata Steel: The shares ended 1.52 percent higher at Rs 959.70.

L&T: The stock gained to Rs 1,560.15, increasing 0.97 percent.

SBI: The shares inched up 0.76 percent to Rs 451.50.

Top BSE losers:

NTPC: The shares slid to Rs 148.20, falling 2.02 percent.

Infosys: The stock settled 1.29 percent lower at Rs 1,421.65.

Reliance: The value of the company declined 1.18 percent to Rs 2,596.30 per equity.

Wipro: The stock shut shop 1.07 percent lower at Rs 440.20.

Hindustan Unilever: The shares declined to Rs 2,150.40, falling 1.01 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 settled at 15,692.15, falling 3 9.95 points or 0.25 percent. Bank Nifty inched up 0.08 percent to 33,339.00.

Top NSE gainers:

Bajaj Financial Services: The value of the company surged 4.22 percent to Rs 11,815.00 per equity.

Bajaj Finance: The shares gained 2.22 percent to Rs 5,495.00.

Tata Motors: The stock jumped to Rs 412.95, up by 1.93 percent.

Hero Moto Corp: The shares inched 1.78 percent up to Rs 2,603.00

Grasim: The value of the company reached Rs 1,332.00 per equity, increasing 1.73 percent.

Top NSE losers:

ONGC: The shares tanked 3.17 percent to Rs 151.00.

NTPC: The stock slid to Rs 148.30, falling 2.05 percent.

Infosys: The value of the company declined 1.34 percent to Rs 1,421.30 per equity.

Reliance: The stock slumped to Rs 2,595.80, down by 1.23 percent.

Wipro: The shares settled 1.22 percent lower at Rs 440.45.

