Market Roundup: Sensex falls 150 points, Nifty ends below 15,800; check top winners and losers

Domestic market indices ended in red on Wednesday, 29 June, a day ahead of the weekly and monthly F&O expiry. While Sensex declined 0.28 percent to 53,026.97, NSE Nifty 50 settled just below 15,800.

Sensex opened with a gap down of over 500 points, but managed to stabilise owing to buying in Reliance Industries, ITC, Bharti Airtel, and NTPC. India VIX gained 21.90 levels. Midcap and Smallcap indices also ended in losses. Oil & gas were the top gainers, while IT was the biggest drag.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex slumped 0.28 percent or 150.48 points to 53,026.97. The biggest achievers were NTPC, Reliance, Sun Pharma, UltraTech Cement and ITC. The top laggards were Hindustan Unilever, Axis Bank, Bajaj Financial Services, Titan and Wipro.



Top BSE gainers:

NTPC: The value of the company surged 2.42 percent to Rs 141.90 per equity.

Reliance: The shares jumped to Rs 2,579.05, up by 1.98 percent.

Sun Pharma: The stock gained 1.52 percent to Rs 840.55.

UltraTech Cement: The shares ended 0.90 percent higher at Rs 5,623.75.

ITC: The stock rose to Rs 274.00, increasing 0.81 percent.

Top BSE losers:



Hindustan Unilever: The stock slumped to Rs 2,238.10, down by 3.46 percent.

Axis Bank: The shares tanked 2.57 percent to Rs 625.80.

Bajaj Financial Services: The value of the company slid 2.19 percent to Rs 11,114.45 per equity.

Titan: The shares settled at Rs 1,936.90, falling 1.59 percent.

Wipro: The stock declined 1.59 percent to Rs 420.20.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 slid 51.10 points or 0.32 percent to 15,799.10. Bank Nifty slumped over 1 percent to 33,269.90.

Top NSE gainers:



ONGC: The stock jumped to Rs 153.60, up by 2.85 percent.

NTPC: The value of the company surged 1.95 percent to Rs 141.30 per equity.

Reliance: The shares climbed 1.91 percent to Rs 2,576.00.

Sun Pharma: The stock gained to Rs 839.45, rising 1.31 percent.

Coal India: The value of the company inched up 1.07 percent to Rs 188.40 per equity.

Top NSE losers:



HDFC Life: The shares tumbled 4.67 percent to Rs 539.50.

Hindustan Unilever: The stock slid to Rs 2,233.65, falling 3.62 percent.

Apollo Hospital: The value of the company slumped 3.48 percent to Rs 3,704.00 per equity.

Axis Bank: The shares dipped to Rs 624.25, down by 2.82 percent.

Tata Consumer Products Limited: The stock settled 2.50 percent lower at Rs 718.40.

