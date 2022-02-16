Market Roundup: Sensex falls 145 points, Nifty ends at 17,322; today's top winners and losers

The top gainers of BSE Sensex were Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Dr Reddy, and Kotak Bank. The top laggards were NTPC, SBI, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, and Tata Steel

The domestic market indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex on Wednesday, 16 February, ended in red at the closing bell after a volatile trading session. Sensex fell 145.37 points to settle at 57,996.68, while Nifty slid 30.25 points to 17,322.20.

India VIX fell 0.09 percent to dip to 20.59 levels. BSE Midcap slid 0.03 percent to 24,017.28 while BSE Smallcap ended 0.42 percent higher at 28,161.67. PSU bank, media, metal, IT and auto sectors ended in red.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex fell 0.25 percent or 145.37 points to settle at 57,996.68. The top gainers were Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Dr Reddy, and Kotak Bank. The top laggards were NTPC, SBI, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, and Tata Steel.

Top BSE gainers

Bharti Airtel: Rising by 1.41 percent, the shares gained to Rs 721.40

HDFC Bank: With a gain of 1.29 percent, the shares closed at Rs 2,370.00

Mahindra & Mahindra: The value of the company increased by 1.10 percent to Rs 864.00 at the end of the day

Dr Reddy: With a gain of 1.04 percent, the shares closed at Rs 4,320.05

Kotak Bank: The shares ended the day at 0.93 percent higher at Rs 1,829.45

Top BSE losers:

NTPC: With a loss of 1.63 percent, the shares declined to Rs 133.15

SBI: Falling by 1.58 percent, the shares settled at Rs 516.35

UltraTech Cement: The shares fell 1.56 percent to Rs 7,177.30

ICICI Bank: With a loss of 1.39 percent, the shares slumped to Rs 765.35

Tata Steel: The shares closed the day 1.28 percent lower at Rs 1,192.05

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 settled 0.17 percent or 30.25 points lower at 17,322.20. Bank Nifty incurred a loss of 0.57 percent or 216.30 points to settle at 37,953.80

Top NSE gainers:

Divi's Laboratories: Rising by 3.06 percent, the shares gained to Rs 4,458.00

ONGC: With a gain of 2.65 percent, the shares closed the day at Rs 168.50

Adani Ports: Rising by 2.31 percent, the shares gained to Rs 737.25

Indian Oil Corporation: The company ended the day 2.31 percent higher at Rs 121.30

HDFC Life: The value of the shares closed 1.81 percent higher at Rs 584.00

Top NSE losers:

SBI: Falling by 1.87 percent, the shares settled at Rs 515.00

ICICI Bank: With a loss of 1.73 percent, the company was valued at Rs 762.60

NTPC: The value of the company fell 1.66 percent to Rs 133.10

Tata Steel: The shares slumped 1.50 percent lower to Rs 1,187.95

UltraTech Cement: With a loss of 1.50 percent, the shares declined to Rs 7,180.70