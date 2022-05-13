Market Roundup: Sensex falls 136 points, Nifty settles at 15,782; check top winners and losers here

Domestic markets ended in negative for the sixth consecutive session. Investors remain cautious over rising inflation levels as retail inflation rose to 7.79 percent by April end

Domestic headline indices gave up intraday gains to end lower for the sixth consecutive day on Friday, 13 May. While BSE Sensex settled 136 points lower, NSE Nifty 50 slid 0.16 percent to 15,782.15.

Though Asian markets rallied, domestic investors remained worried about growth levels amid rising inflation. Foreign institutional investors continued to selloff Indian equities. Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rose to 7.79 percent by April end, the highest in eight years according to data, making investors cautious.

India VIX slid 3.21 percent to 23.49 levels. BSE Midcap rose 0.79 percent 21,815.66, while BSE Smallcap gained over 1.2 percent. Auto was the biggest gaining sector, while pharma, media, consumer durables and healthcare index rose over 1 percent. Metal was the biggest loser.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex settled 136.69 points or 0.26 percent lower at 52,793.62. The top gainers were Sun Pharma, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Hindustan Unilever, ITC and Titan. The biggest underachievers were SBI, ICICI Bank, NTPC, Bharti Airtel and Axis Bank.

Top BSE gainers:

Sun Pharma: The shares surged to Rs 882.10, up by 3.76 percent.

M&M: The stock jumped 2.78 percent to Rs 888.95.

Hindustan Unilever: The value of the company gained 2.49 percent, with the stock price ending at Rs 2,194.35.

ITC: The stock rose 2.25 percent to Rs 258.65.

Titan: The shares ended the day 2.08 percent higher at Rs 2,091.05.

Top BSE losers:

SBI: The shares plummeted to Rs 445.05, down by 3.76 percent.

ICICI Bank: The stock fell 2.65 percent to Rs 677.45.

NTPC: The shares declined to Rs 144.80, falling 2.56 percent.

Bharti Airtel: The value of the company slid 2.32 percent, with the stock settling at Rs 689.40.

Axis Bank: The stock dipped to Rs 635.90, down by 2.07 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 dipped 25.85 points or 0.16 percent to 15,782.15. Bank Nifty plunged 1.23 percent to 33,121.35.

Top NSE gainers:

Tata Motors: The stock zoomed 8.51 percent to Rs 404.00.

Sun Pharma: The value of the company surged 3.76 percent, with the stock priced at Rs 881.95.

M&M: The shares jumped to Rs 891.50, up by 3.03 percent.

Hindustan Unilever: The stock rose 2.35 percent to Rs 2,189.00.

Titan: The shares gained to Rs 2,096.15, up by 2.32 percent.

Top NSE losers:

Hindalco: The shares tanked to Rs 386.20, down by 4.84 percent.

SBI: The stock slid 4.79 percent to Rs 440.50.

JSW Steel: The value of the company plunged 4.36 percent, with the stock price settling at Rs 597.55.

ICICI Bank: The stock declined 2.79 percent to Rs 676.40.

Bharti Airtel: The shares dipped to Rs 685.85, falling 2.77 percent.

