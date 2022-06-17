Market Roundup: Sensex falls 135 points, Nifty settles below 15,300; check top winners and losers

BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices fell between 0.6 and 0.8 percent. India VIX ended marginally lower. Oil and gas, pharma and consumer durables fell over 2 percent.

Domestic market benchmarks slid for the sixth straight session on 17 June as fears of recession continue to worry investors. While BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty managed to recover most of their intraday losses due to strength in some sectors, Nifty still ended below 15,300 levels. Sensex shed 135 points to settle at 51,360.42.

Bombay Stock Exchange:

BSE Sensex slumped 135.37 points or 0.26 percent to 51,360.42. Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Financial Services, ICICI Bank, Reliance and ITC were the top achievers. Titan, Wipro, Dr Reddy’s, Asian Paints and Sun Pharma were the biggest losers.

Top BSE gainers:

Bajaj Finance: The shares surged to Rs 5,422.70, up by 2.63 percent.

Bajaj Financial Services: The value of the company jumped 2.47 percent to Rs 11,758.40 per equity.

ICICI Bank: The stock gained to Rs 688.10, increasing 1.43 percent.

Reliance: The shares reached Rs 2,589.30, rising 1.18 percent.

ITC: The value of the company ended 0.92 percent higher at Rs 263.40 per equity.

Top BSE losers:

Titan: The stock plummeted 6.06 percent to Rs 1,935.35.

Wipro: The shares plunged to Rs 405.20, down by 4.07 percent.

Dr Reddy’s: The value of the company slid to Rs 4,143.55 per equity, falling 3.35 percent.

Asian Paints: The stock settled 2.79 percent lower at Rs 2,583.20.

Sun Pharma: The shares dipped 2.78 percent to Rs 791.60.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 slid to 15,293.50, down by 67.10 points or 0.44 percent. Bank Nifty gained 0.39 percent to 32,743.05.

Top NSE gainers:

Bajaj Financial Services: The value of the company jumped 2.76 percent to Rs 11,788.00 per equity.

Bajaj Finance: The shares surged to Rs 5,428.00, up by 2.73 percent.

Coal India: The stock gained 2.25 percent to Rs 183.95.

JSW Steel: The shares inched up to Rs 557.35, increasing 2.11 percent.

Reliance: The value of the company ended 1.76 percent higher at Rs 2,605.05 per equity.

Top NSE losers:

Titan: The shares plunged 6.09 percent to Rs 1,935.45.

Wipro: The stock tanked to Rs 406.40, falling 3.77 percent.

Shree Cement: The value of the company slumped 3.66 percent to Rs 18,027.00 per equity.

HDFC Life: The shares slid to Rs 551.80, down by 3.29 percent.

BPCL: The stock settled 3.10 percent lower at Rs 302.00.

