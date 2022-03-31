Market Roundup: Sensex falls 115 points, Nifty settles at 17,464; check top winners and losers here

The top gainers were Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and Bharti Airtel. Reliance, Wipro, Dr Reddy’s UltraTech Cement and Infosys were the top laggards

Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 snapped a three-day positive streak to end in red on Thursday, 31 March. Both benchmarks ended a choppy session with losses as Sensex slid 115 points to 58,568.51, while Nifty settled 0.19 percent lower at 17,464.75.

Midcap and Smallcap indices ended with minor gains. India VIX settled 0.24 percent lower at 20.56 levels. In terms of sectoral indices, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) was the biggest gainer.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex slid 0.20 percent or 115.48 points to 58,568.51. The top gainers were Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and Bharti Airtel. Reliance, Wipro, Dr Reddy’s UltraTech Cement and Infosys were the top laggards.

Top BSE gainers:

Mahindra & Mahindra: The shares ended the day 1.95 percent higher at Rs 808.60

Hindustan Unilever: The shares rose to Rs 2,048.85, up by 1.66 percent

Axis Bank: The value of the company closed 1.39 percent higher at Rs 760.65

IndusInd Bank: The shares inched up to Rs 935.10, indicating a rise of 0.93 percent

Bharti Airtel: The shares gained 0.80 percent to reach Rs 755.40 at the end of the day

Top BSE losers:

Reliance: The shares slid 1.46 percent to Rs 2,633.95

Wipro: The value of the company settled 1.44 percent lower at Rs 592.00

Dr Reddy’s: The shares fell to Rs 4,305.40, down by 1.04 percent

UltraTech Cement: With a loss of 0.59 percent, the value of the company settled at Rs 6,600.00

Infosys: The shares dipped 0.55 percent to Rs 1,907.20

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 settled 0.19 percent or 33.50 points lower at 17,464.75. Bank Nifty ended 0.11 percent higher at 36,373.60.

Top NSE gainers:

JSW Steel: The shares gained 2.24 percent to close at Rs 733.60

Mahindra & Mahindra: The value of the company rose 2.10 percent to Rs 810.00

Britannia: The shares ended the day at Rs 3,209.00, up by 1.92 percent

Axis Bank: The company’s value rose to Rs 761.95, indicating a gain of 1.53 percent

Tata Consumer Products Limited: The shares gained 1.50 percent to reach Rs 777.30

Top NSE losers:

Hindalco: The shares plunged to Rs 571.30, down by 4.75 percent

Divi’s Labs: The company’s value fell 2.53 percent to Rs 4,424.00

Apollo Hospitals: The shares slid 2.01 percent to settle at Rs 4,522.00

Dr Reddy’s: The shares declined to Rs 4,293.00, falling by 1.41 percent

Reliance: With a loss of 1.38 percent, the shares dipped to Rs 2,636.00

