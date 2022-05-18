Both BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty encountered minor losses. With the exception of fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), pharma and healthcare index, all sectors ended in red

Domestic headline indices gave up their two-day winning positive streak to end with marginal losses on Wednesday, 18 May. While BSE Sensex closed 109 points lower at 54,208.53, NSE Nifty 50 fell 0.12 percent to 16,240.30.

BSE Smallcap rose 0.33 percent, while BSE Midcap experienced ended slightly lower. India VIX fell to 22.30 levels. With the exception of fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), pharma and healthcare index, all sectors ended in red.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex settled marginally lower at 54,208.53, down by 0.20 percent or 109.94 points. Hindustan Unilever, UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma and ITC were the top gainers. The top laggards were Power Grid, Tech Mahindra, SBI, L&T and Bajaj Financial Services.

Top BSE gainers:

Hindustan Unilever: The stock jumped 2.02 percent to Rs 2,290.65.

UltraTech Cement: The shares rose 1.98 percent to Rs 6,230.00.

Asian Paints: The value of the company gained 1.65 percent, with the stock price ending at Rs 3,100.15.

Sun Pharma: The shares reached 899.00, up by 0.78 percent.

ITC: The stock closed the day Rs 266.50, rising by 0.72 percent.

Top BSE losers:

Power Grid: The shares plummeted to Rs 227.85, down by 4.55 percent.

Tech Mahindra: The stock slid 2.14 percent to Rs 1,172.45.

SBI: The value of the company settled 2.01 percent lower at Rs 457.95.

L&T: The The stock price dipped to Rs 1,573.25, falling 1.92 percent.

Bajaj Financial Services: The shares declined 1.66 percent to Rs 12,758.80.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 slid 0.12 percent or 19.00 points to 16,240.30. Bank Nifty settled 0.40 percent lower at 34,163.70.

Top NSE gainers:

Tata Consumer Services Limited: The shares surged 3.10 percent to Rs 757.00.

Hindustan Unilever: The value of the stock jumped to Rs 2,291.00, up by 2.05 percent.

UltraTech Cement: The company’s value rose 2.03 percent to Rs 6,232.00.

Shree Cement: The shares gained to Rs 22,476.90, up by 2.00 percent.

Adani Ports: The stock ended the day 1.89 percent higher at Rs 758.85.

Top NSE losers:

Power Grid: The stock plunged 4.53 percent to Rs 227.85.

BPCL: With a loss of 3.23 percent, the shares declined to Rs 331.40.

Tech Mahindra: The value of the company slid 2.23 percent, with the stock price falling to Rs 1,171.45.

Apollo Hospitals: The stock dipped 1.94 percent to Rs 3,739.10.

SBI: The shares settled 1.94 percent lower at Rs 458.25.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.