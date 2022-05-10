Market Roundup: Sensex falls 105 points, Nifty settles at 16,240; check top gainers and losers

On the sectoral front, metal, power, oil & gas, healthcare, IT and realty sector indices shed between 1 and 5 percent, while banking went gone up by 0.60 percent. Both BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices settled around 2 percent lower

Indian benchmark indices suffered losses for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, 10 May. While BSE Sensex dropped 105 points to end at 54,364, the NSE Nifty 50 settled 0.38 percent lower at 16,240.

On the sectoral front, metal, power, oil & gas, healthcare, IT and realty sector indices shed between 1 and 5 percent, while banking went gone up by 0.60 percent. Both BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices settled around 2 percent lower.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex fell 0.19 percent or 105.82 points to end at 54,364.85. The major top gainers were Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paint, IndusInd Bank, Ultratech Cement and Maruti. The top laggards were Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, NTPC, Titan and Bajaj Finance.

Top 5 BSE gainers:

Hindustan Unilever: The stock jumped 3.24 percent to Rs 2,184.10. Asian Paint: The shares rose to Rs 3,083.70 at the end of the session, up by 2.46 percent IndusInd Bank: The shares inched 2.40 percent up to Rs 910.75. Ultratech Cement: The value of the company gained 2.22 percent to Rs 6,366.55. Maruti: The shares ended 2.14 percent higher at Rs 7,516.95.

Top 5 BSE losers:

Tata Steel: With a loss of 6.95 percent, the value of the stock plunged to Rs 1,165.40. Sun Pharma: The shares declined to Rs 861.10, falling by 2.74 percent NTPC: The company dipped 2.33 percent to Rs 155.30 at the end of the day Titan: The value of the company fell 2.15 percent to Rs 2,135.65. Bajaj Finance: The shares plummeted to Rs 5,929.95, down by 1.80 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 dropped 0.38 percent or 61.80 points to settle at 16,240.05. The top performers were Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paint, Indusind Bank, Ultratech Cement, and Eicher Motors. The major losers are Coal India, Tata Steel, ONGC, JSW Steel, and Hindalco Industries.

Top 5 NSE gainers:

Hindustan Unilever: The stock surged 3.30 percent to end the day at Rs 2,180.80. Asian Paint: The stock closed the day 2.85 percent higher at Rs 3,091.00. IndusInd Bank: The value of the company reached Rs 910.90, up by 2.38 percent. Ultratech Cement: The shares rose 2.30 percent to end the session at Rs 6,368.00. Eicher Motors: The stock traded 2.18 percent higher on the bourses at Rs 2,395.50.

Top 5 NSE losers: