Market Roundup: Sensex fall by 433 points, Nifty ends at 17,873; check top winners and losers here

India VIX rose by 0.29 percent to 16.35 levels while BSE Smallcap and Midcap fell by 0.54 and 0.64 percent, respectively

The domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50, on Thursday, 11 November, ended the day in red at the closing bell. Sensex fell by 433.13 points to 59,919.69 while Nifty saw a loss of 143.60 points, declining to 17,873.60.

India VIX rose by 0.29 percent to 16.35 levels while BSE Smallcap and Midcap fell by 0.54 and 0.64 percent respectively.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex fell by 433.13 points, declining by 0.72 percent to 59,919.69. The top gainers were Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and IndusInd Bank. The top losers were SBI, Bajaj Financial Services, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma and Bajaj Finance.

Top BSE gainers:

Titan: With a gain of 1.79 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 2,528.00

Mahindra & Mahindra: Rising by 0.57 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 924.50

Reliance: With a gain of 0.22 percent, the shares rose to Rs 2,554.95

TCS: Rising by 0.11 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 3,488.10 at the end of the day

IndusInd Bank: Registering a gain of 0.08, the shares of the bank ended at Rs 1,033.10

Top BSE losers:

SBI: Falling by 2.83 percent, the shares settled the day at Rs 509.55

Bajaj Financial Services: With a fall of 2.42 percent, the company declined to Rs 17,872.05

Tech Mahindra: Falling by 2.26 percent, the shares settled at Rs 1,529.95

Sun Pharma: With a loss of 2.00 percent, the shares declined to Rs 794.05

Bajaj Finance: Falling by 1.68 percent, the shares declined to Rs 7,448.00

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 fell by 0.80 percent or 143.60 points to 17,873.60. Bank Nifty saw a fall of 1.19 percent, declining by 463.05 points to settle at 38,560.20.

Top NSE gainers:

Titan: With a gain of 1.69 percent, the shares rose to Rs 2,526.60

Hindal Co: Rising by 1.09 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 454.65

JSW Steel: Registering a rise of 0.63 percent, the shares ended at Rs 666.55

TCS: With a gain of 0.59 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 3,505.00

Mahindra & Mahindra: Rising by 0.55 percent, the company ended at Rs 924.75

Top NSE losers:

SBI: With a loss of 2.77 percent, the shares fell to Rs 509.90

ONGC: Falling by 2.57 percent, the shares declined to Rs 153.65

SBI Life: With a fall of 2.50 percent, the shares settled at Rs 1,154.10

Bajaj Financial Services: With a fall of 2.45 percent, the shares fell to Rs 17,877.00

Tech Mahindra: Falling by 2.40 percent, the company settled at Rs 1,529.00