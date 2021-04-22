After falling 501 points in opening session, the 30-share BSE index pared all losses to end 374.87 points or 0.79 percent higher at 48,080.67

Equity benchmark Sensex rebounded 375 points on Thursday, tracking gains in index majors ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Kotak Bank despite mounting COVID-19 cases in the country.

After falling 501 points in opening session, the 30-share BSE index pared all losses to end 374.87 points or 0.79 percent higher at 48,080.67.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty jumped 109.75 points or 0.77 percent to 14,406.15. ICICI Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging over 3 per cent, followed by HDFC, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Bank, SBI, Kotak Bank and Bajaj Finance.

The indices had remained closed on Wednesday on account of Ram Navami.

BSE

The BSE Sensex jumped 375 points to close above the 48,000 mark at 48,080.67.

The top gainers of the day were ICICI Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Bank, and SBI. While the top laggards included Titan, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paint, Nestle India, and Ultra Cemco.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

ICICI Bank: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 3.60 percent and closed at Rs 579.15.

HDFC: It witnessed a jump of 2.67 percent to settle the day at Rs 2,479.30.

Bajaj Auto: 2.30 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 3,682.70.

HDFC Bank: The shares of the company rose 2.25 percent to close at Rs 1,422.05.

SBI: It jumped 2.12 percent to settle the day at Rs 336.60.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Titan: Shares of the company fell by 2.75 percent to close at Rs 1,480.90.

Hindustan Unilever: 1.81 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 2,349.80.

Asian Paint: The shares ended at Rs 2,509.55, down by 1.80 percent.

Nestle India: The company ended the day lower at Rs 16,778.65 after witnessing a fall of 1.80 percent.

Ultra Cemco: A decline of 1.77 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 6,093.50.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

The NSE Nifty closed at 14,406.15, 109.75 points or 0.77 percent up. Talking about the sectors, Nifty FMCG, IT, and Pharma traded with losses while Auto gained 0.14 percent.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Wipro Limited: 3.49 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 486.50.

ICICI Bank: The shares of the company surged 3.45 percent to end at Rs 578.40.

Tata Steel: It closed at Rs 922.50 with a jump of 3.19 percent.

JSW Steel: The company gained 2.97 percent to settle the day at Rs 639.05.

HDFC: A jump of 2.57 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 2,478.05.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Shree Cement: The company fell 2.77 percent to close the day at Rs 28,509.15.

Titan: 2.70 percent decline has been noticed in the share price which closed at Rs 1,481.85.

Tata Consumer: The shares of the company ended at Rs 667.05 after losing 1.92 percent.

Hindustan Unilever: The company ended at Rs 2,352.30 down by 1.88 percent.

Nestle India: It lost 1.79 percent to settle the day at Rs 16,789.90.