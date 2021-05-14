After moving between gains and losses the whole day, BSE Sensex closed the day at 48,732.55 while NSE Nifty 50 ended below 14,700

In a highly volatile session, the Indian market indices on Friday, 14 May ended flat. After moving between gains and losses the whole day, BSE Sensex closed the day at 48,732.55 while NSE Nifty 50 ended below 14,700.

All sectoral indices, except FMCG, were trading in the red at the closing bell.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex witnessed a minimal change with an increase of 41.75 points or 0.09 percent and closed the day at 48,732.55. The top gainers were Asian Paint, ITC, Nestle India, Larsen & Toubro (LT), and Hindustan Unilever. The top laggards were IndusInd Bank, M&M, Dr Reddy, SBI, and NTPC.

Out of the 30 Sensex companies, 20 finished in the red. During the holiday-truncated week, the Sensex slumped 473.92 points or 0.96 per cent.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Asian Paints: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 8.51 percent and closed at Rs 2,773.60.

ITC: The shares of the company rose 4.45 percent to close at Rs 212.35.

Nestle India: It witnessed a jump of 2.78 percent to settle the day at Rs 17,177.80.

Larsen & Toubro (LT): 2.21 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 1,415.50.

Hindustan Unilever: It jumped 2.01 percent to settle the day at Rs 2,375.90.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

IndusInd Bank: The shares ended at Rs 891.40 down by 2.82 percent.

M&M: Shares of the company fell by 2.45 percent to close at Rs 741.65.

Dr Reddy: The company ended the day lower at Rs 5,195.85 after witnessing a fall of 2.00 percent.

SBI: A decline of 2.00 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 360.50.

NTPC: A decline of 1.81 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 111.20.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

At the closing bell, NSE Nifty 50 was at 14,677.80 with a decrease of 18.70 points or 0.13 percent. Speaking about Nifty sectors, FMCG, Pharma and PSU Bank were trading in the green at the closing bell while Metal witnessed a fall of over 2 percent.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Asian Paint: 8.44 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 2,772.00.

UPL: The shares of the company surged 7.41 percent to end at Rs 742.90.

ITC: It closed at Rs 213.05 with a jump of 4.82 percent.

Nestle India: The company gained 2.95 percent to settle the day at Rs 17,210.25.

Larsen & Toubro (LT): A jump of 2.11 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 1.414.50.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Coal India: Shares of the company fell by 4.43 percent to close at Rs 146.70.

Tata Steel: The shares ended at Rs 1,130.05 down by 4.16 percent.

Tata Motors: A decline of 4.11 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 312.60.

Hindal Co: 3.95 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 383.05.

Indusind Bank: The company ended the day lower at Rs 891.00 after witnessing a fall of 2.80 percent.

"Indian equity markets remained largely range bound over the last week. The COVID situation in India is no doubt grim and hence the health issue is something that could keep markets volatile in the near term," said Shibani Kurian, Senior EVP & Head- Equity Research, Kotak Mahindra AMC.

Going forward, market will likely track the pace of vaccinations, trajectory of active cases curve and management commentary of companies. Rollback of localised lockdowns and trend of inflation in many global commodities like crude oil and steel will be other key factors to watch out for, she noted.

A recovering rupee also propped up the market, though the COVID-19 situation and pace of vaccination weighed on investor sentiment, traders said.

Sectorally, BSE FMCG, capital goods and consumer durables ended on a positive note, while metal, realty, utilities and auto indices lost up to 3.61 per cent.

Broader BSE midcap and smallcap indices skidded as much as 1.18 percent.

Global markets followed Wall Street higher after the US Federal Reserve assured investors that higher commodity prices and the resulting inflation are transitory in nature.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended on a positive note. Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading with gains in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.92 per cent higher at USD 67.67 per barrel.

The Indian rupee strengthened by 13 paise to end at 73.29 against the US dollar on Friday, tracking a weaker American currency in the overseas market.