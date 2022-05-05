Market Roundup: Sensex ends flat, Nifty settles at 16,682; check top winners and losers

While markets were initially upbeat after the US Federal Reserve meeting outcome, they could not sustain the momentum as realty, pharma and PSU banking stocks took a hit later in the day

Domestic equity benchmarks erased most of their intraday gains to end flat on Thursday, 5 May. The highly volatile session ended with BSE Sensex gaining 0.06 percent to reach 55,702.23. NSE Nifty 50 remained below 16,700 levels today.

BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices fell between 0.2 and 0.4 percent. India VIX fell to 20.29 levels.

While markets were initially upbeat after the US Federal Reserve meeting outcome, they could not sustain the momentum as realty, pharma and PSU banking stocks took a hit later in the day. Investors are also pulling out funds from secondary markets to invest in the public issue of LIC.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex inched up 33.20 points or 0.06 percent to 55,702.23. Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Wipro and Tata Steel were the top gainers. IndusInd Bank, Nestle India, UltraTech Cement, Sun Pharma and Reliance were biggest laggards.

Top BSE gainers:

Tech Mahindra: The stock surged 4.07 percent to Rs 1,263.55.

Infosys: The shares jumped to Rs 1,585.25, rising 3.21 percent.

HCL Technologies: With a gain of 2.76 percent, the stock price closed at Rs 1,073.00.

Wipro: The company’s value ended 1.87 percent higher, with the shares priced at Rs 501.05.

Tata Steel: The shares rose 1.83 percent to Rs 1,284.50.

Top BSE losers:

IndusInd Bank: The shares plunged 4.32 percent to Rs 936.15.

Nestle India: The stock slid to Rs 17,599.35, falling 2.76 percent.

UltraTech Cement: The shares declined 2.58 percent to Rs 6,355.80.

Sun Pharma: The value of the company fell to Rs 877.85, down by 2.54 percent.

Reliance: The stock settled 1.95 percent lower at Rs 2,640.75.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 ended flat, rising only 0.03 percent or 5.05 points to 16,682.65. Bank Nifty fell 31.70 points to 35,232.85.

Top NSE gainers:

Tech Mahindra: The value of the company zoomed 4.22 percent to Rs 1,264.00.

Hero Moto Corp: The shares surged to Rs 2,509.00, up by 4.13 percent.

Infosys: The stock ended 3.29 percent higher at Rs 1,586.00.

HCL Technologies: The shares gained to Rs 1,072.50, rising by 2.64 percent.

Tata Steel: The stock closed the session 2.11 percent higher at Rs 1,288.00.

Top NSE losers:

IndusInd Bank: The stock tanked 4.12 percent to Rs 938.00.

Britannia: The value of the company fell 3.35 percent, with the stock price settling at Rs 3,272.00.

Sun Pharma: The shares slid to Rs 873.25, down by 3.07 percent.

Tata Consumer Products Limited: The stock declined to Rs 779.25, falling 2.99 percent.

Nestle India: The stock settled 2.89 percent to Rs 17,565.05.

