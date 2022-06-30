Market Roundup: Sensex ends flat, Nifty settles at 15,780; check top winners and losers

India VIX settled at 21.84 levels. BSE Smallcap and Midcap indices fell between 0.5 and 0.8 percent. Auto was the biggest drag. Banking was the top gaining sector

Indian benchmark indices ended flat on F&O weekly and monthly expiry in a choppy session. On 30 June, BSE Sensex dipped 0.02 percent to 53,018.94, whereas NSE Nifty 50 slid to 15,780.25, due to weak global cues and persistent foreign fund outflows.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex settled 0.02 percent or 8.03 points lower at 53,018.94. The top gainers were Axis Bank, SBI, Kotak Bank, NTPC, and L&T. Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Financial Service, Tata Steel and IndusInd Bank were the top losers.

Top BSE gainers:

Axis Bank: The shares surged 1.74 percent to Rs 636.70.

SBI: The value of the company jumped 1.38 percent to Rs 465.80 per equity.

Kotak Bank: The stock gained to Rs 1,657.35, increasing 0.92 percent.

NTPC: The shares rose to Rs 143.15, up by 0.88 percent.

L&T: The stock closed the day 0.59 percent higher at Rs 1,557.05.

Top BSE losers:

Tech Mahindra: The shares settled 2.09 percent lower at Rs 999.70.

Bajaj Finance: The stock slid to Rs 5,400.45, down by 2.00 percent.

Bajaj Financial Services: The value of the company declined 1.74 percent to Rs 10,921.00 per equity.

Tata Steel: The shares plunged 1.65 percent to Rs 866.95.

IndusInd Bank: The stock fell to Rs 794.55, falling 1.61 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 ended marginally lower at 15,780.25, down 0.12 percent or 18.85 points. Bank Nifty gained 0.47 percent to 33,425.10. Out of 50 shares, 13 advanced, 36 declined and 1 stock remained unchanged.

Top NSE gainers:

Axis Bank: The stock jumped to Rs 634.90, up by 1.49 percent.

SBI: The value of the company rose 1.42 percent to Rs 465.60 per equity.

Divi’s Labs: The shares gained 1.30 percent to Rs 3,630.00.

Britannia: The stock ended at Rs 3,441.00, increasing 1.08 percent.

HDFC Life: The shares inched up 1.06 percent to Rs 547.00.

Top NSE losers:

Eicher Motors: The value of the company plummeted 3.55 percent to Rs 2,784.05 per equity.

Cipla: The shares slid to Rs 914.00, down by 3.55 percent.

BPCL: The stock settled 2.78 percent lower at Rs 307.60.

JSW Steel: The shares slumped to Rs 561.20, falling 2.58 percent.

Shree Cement: The value of the company dipped to Rs 18,900.00 per equity, down by 2.50 percent.

