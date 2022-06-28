Market Roundup : Sensex ends flat at 53,177; Nifty holds 15,850; check top gainers and laggards

Weak global trends and persistent foreign fund outflows coupled with rising crude prices led to domestic markets snapping their three-day positive streak. However, they bounced back on the back of gains in oil & gas, metal, and auto sectors.

Domestic markets seesawed in a volatile session on Tuesday, 28 June, before ending flat. BSE Sensex rose 16 points to 53,177.45, while NSE Nifty 50 remained above 15,850 levels.

BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices also ended flat. Oil & gas was the top gainer, while consumer durables was the biggest drag.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex ended flat at 53,177.45, up by 0.03 percent or 16.17 points. The top gainers were Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Reliance, Dr Reddy’s, Tech Mahindra and Tata Steel. The top losers were Titan, Asian Paints, Bajaj Financial Services, Kotak Bank and ICICI Bank.

Top BSE gainers:

M&M: The value of the company jumped to Rs 1,112.15 per equity, up by 2.78 percent.

Reliance: The shares climbed 1.49 percent to Rs 2,529.00.

Dr Reddy’s: The stock rose to Rs 4,377.95, increasing 1.41 percent.

Tech Mahindra: The shares gained 1.40 percent to Rs 1,021.20.

Tata Steel: The value of the company ended 1.34 percent higher at Rs 879.40 per equity.

Top BSE losers:

Titan: The stock tanked 3.54 percent to Rs 1,968.10.

Asian Paints: The shares declined to Rs 2,728.90, falling 3.25 percent.

Bajaj Financial Services: The value of the company slid 1.94 percent to Rs 11,370.00 per equity.

Kotak Bank: The shares fell to Rs 1,668.50, down by 1.32 percent.

ICICI Bank: The stock settled 1.02 percent lower at Rs 710.00.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.11 percent or 18.50 points to 15,850.20. Bank Nifty slid 0.50 percent to 33,642.45.

Top NSE gainers:

ONGC: The stock surged to Rs 148.80, up by 5.16 percent.

Hindalco: The value of the company jumped 4.46 percent to Rs 344.65 per equity.

Coal India: The shares increased to Rs 186.75, rising 2.58 percent.

M&M: The stock ended 2.57 percent higher at Rs 1,110.50.

Tech Mahindra: The value of the company inched up 1.97 percent to Rs 1,027.00 per equity.

Top NSE losers:

Titan: The shares slumped to Rs 1,970.20, falling 3.44 percent.

Asian Paints: The value of the company slid 3.40 percent to Rs 2,725.00 per equity.

Bajaj Financial Services: The stock settled 1.94 percent lower at Rs 11,370.00.

Divi’s Labs: The shares declined to Rs 3,607.00, down by 1.81 percent.

Bajaj Finance: The stock dipped 1.36 percent to Rs 5,564.70.