Market Roundup: Sensex ends 98 points lower, Nifty settles at 15,938; check top winners and losers

On 14 July, domestic equity benchmarks managed to shrug off mixed cues and global weaknesses, but failed to hold on to their gains and ended lower. While BSE Sensex slid 98 points to 53,416.15, NSE Nifty 50 settled 0.18 percent lower on the weekly F&O expiry.

Falling rupee, concerns over inflation and interest rate hike and higher-than-expected US inflation data led to a volatile session on the bourses.

Oil & gas was the biggest gainer while PSU Bank was the top drag. India VIX slumped 0.97 percent to 18.34 levels. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices fell between 0.4 and 0.6 percent.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex settled 0.18 percent or 98.00 points lower at 53,416.15. Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy’s, Kotak Bank, Maruti and Titan were the top achievers. Axis Bank, HCL Technologies, SBI, Tech Mahindra and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were the biggest losers.

Top BSE gainers:

Sun Pharma: The shares jumped 2.28 percent to Rs 880.15.

Dr Reddy’s: The value of the company gained 1.73 percent to Rs 4,581.20 per equity.

Kotak Bank: The stock climbed to Rs 1,769.00, up by 1.50 percent.

Maruti: The value of the company increased 1.45 percent to Rs 8,562.25 per equity.

Titan: The stock ended 0.85 percent higher at Rs 2,128.50.

Top BSE losers:

Axis Bank: The stock shut shop at Rs 668.05, down by 1.74 percent.

HCL Technologies: The shares slid 1.53 percent to Rs 903.70.

SBI: The shares settled 1.48 percent lower at Rs 479.45.

Tech Mahindra: The value of the company declined 1.44 percent to Rs 975.75 per equity.

TCS: The stock dipped to Rs 2,998.70, falling 1.31 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 dipped 0.18 percent or 28.00 points to 15,938.65. While 21 shares advanced, 29 fell. Bank Nifty slid over 0.50 percent to 34,651.20.

Top NSE gainers:

Sun Pharma: The value of the company jumped 2.60 percent to Rs 882.50 per equity.

ONGC: The shares reached Rs 127.25, up by 2.25 percent.

Dr Reddy’s: The stock ended the day 1.88 percent higher at Rs 4,586.25.

Kotak Bank: The value of the company climbed 1.64 percent to Rs 1,770.70 per equity.

Maruti: The stock gained to Rs 8,561.05, increasing 1.43 percent.

Top NSE losers:

Axis Bank: The stock slid 1.62 percent to Rs 668.90.

HCL Technologies: The shares settled the day 1.59 percent lower at Rs 903.20.

Hero Moto Corp: The value of the company slumped to Rs 2,801.05 per equity, down by 1.49 percent.

Tech Mahindra: The stock dipped 1.33 percent to Rs 976.90.

SBI: The shares declined 1.27 percent to Rs 480.30.