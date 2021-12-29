Market Roundup: Sensex ends 90 points lower, Nifty settles at 17,213; today's top winners and losers

India VIX fell by 1.41 percent to 16.24 levels. BSE Midcap rose by 0.13 percent to 24,684.86 while BSE Smallcap gained 0.49 percent to end at 29,066.03

The domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 on Wednesday, 29 December, ended in minor losses. While Sensex fell by 0.16 percent to 57,806.49, Nifty fell by 0.11 percent to 17,213.60.

India VIX fell by 1.41 percent to 16.24 levels. BSE Midcap rose by 0.13 percent to 24,684.86 while BSE Smallcap gained 0.49 percent to end at 29,066.03.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex fell by 0.16 percent to settle 90.99 points lower at 57,806.49. The top winners were Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Dr Reddy, Titan and Bajaj Financial Services. The top laggards were SBI, ITC, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel and NTPC.

Top BSE gainers

Sun Pharma: With a gain of 2.86 percent, the company rose to Rs 838.30

IndusInd Bank: Rising by 1.99 percent, the shares closed the day at Rs 869.65

Dr Reddy: With a gain of 1.66 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 4,822.00

Titan: Rising by 0.89 percent, the shares gained to Rs 2,401.55

Bajaj Financial Services: With a gain of 0.87 percent, the company was valued at Rs 16,241.75

Top BSE losers:

SBI: With a loss of 1.45 percent, the shares settled at Rs 454.25

ITC: Falling by 1.43 percent, the shares declined to Rs 216.80

Tech Mahindra: With a fall of 1.09 percent, the shares settled at Rs 1,786.65

Tata Steel: Declining by 1.00 percent, the shares fell to Rs 1,116.10

NTPC: With a fall of 0.89 percent, the shares declined to Rs 123.05

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 declined by 0.11 percent to fall 19.65 points to 17,213.60. Bank Nifty declined by 0.39 percent or 138.40 points to 35,045.40.

Top NSE gainers:

Eicher Motors: With a gain of 3.41 percent, the company rose to Rs 2,565.00

Bajaj Auto: Rising by 2.93 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 3,269.00

Sun Pharma: With a gain of 2.33 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 834.10

Divi’s Lab: Rising by 2.05 percent, the shares gained to Rs 4,618.00

IndusInd Bank: With a gain of 1.71 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 867.25

Top NSE losers:

SBI: With a loss of 1.73 percent, the shares declined to Rs 453.20

ITC: Falling by 1.57 percent, the shares settled at Rs 216.60

Coal India: With a fall of 1.51 percent, the shares declined to Rs 146.60

Grasim: Falling by 1.23 percent, the company settled the day at Ra 1,602.00

NTPC: With a loss of 1.21 percent, the shares fell to Rs 122.60