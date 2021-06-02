The top gainers on BSE were IndusInd Bank, PowerGrid, Reliance, Bajaj Auto, and Maruti, while the top laggards were ITC, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Asian Paint, and Kotak Bank

The domestic market indices, on Wednesday, 2 June opened in the red with ITC, HDFC, ICICI Bank, and Infosys seeing losses.

At 9:18 am, BSE Sensex was at 51,759, down 141 points, while NSE Nifty was trading at 15,540 and had lost 34 points.

At the closing bell, Sensex was down by 85.40 points and closed at 51,849.48. NSE Nifty was marginally up by 1.35 points at 15,576.20.

Manish Hathiramani from Deen Dayal Investments said that the weak market indices can be attributed to offloading of positions or profit-booking. He adds that the overall trend of the market looks bullish and the next potential target for Nifty is 15,900.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex closed at 51,849.48 and lost 85.40 points or 0.16 percent. The top gainers were IndusInd Bank, PowerGrid, Reliance, Bajaj Auto, and Maruti. The top laggards were ITC, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Asian Paint, and Kotak Bank.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

IndusInd Bank: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 1.81 percent and closed at Rs 1,028.00.

PowerGrid: The shares of the company rose 1.58 percent to close at Rs 227.95.

Reliance: It witnessed a jump of 1.52 percent to settle the day at Rs 2,201.30.

Bajaj Auto: 1.41 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 4,299.00.

Maruti: It jumped 1.30 percent to settle the day at Rs 7,183.10.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

ITC: Shares of the company fell by 2.88 percent to close at Rs 209.00.

Tech Mahindra: The shares ended at Rs 1,018.00 down by 1.20 percent.

Axis Bank: 1.08 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 737.05.

Asian Paint: A decline of 0.95 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 2,905.35.

Kotak Bank: The company ended the day lower at Rs 1,782.60 after witnessing a fall of 0.84 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

Marginal gains were observed in NSE Nifty 50 on Friday. At the closing bell, NSE Nifty 50 was trading at 15,576.20 after gaining 1.35 points or 0.0087 percent.

Nifty Metal was trading at 2.18 percent higher today while Nifty FMCG, Nifty IT, and Nifty Financial Services closed in the red.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

UPL: 2.78 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 838.50.

Tata Steel: The shares of the company surged 2.60 percent to end at Rs 1,129.55.

Hindal Co: It closed at Rs 402.05 with a jump of 1.86 percent.

JSW Steel: The company gained 1.80 percent to settle the day at Rs 707.00.

Reliance: A jump of 1.76 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 2,207.00.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

ITC: Shares of the company fell by 2.88 percent to close at Rs 209.05.

Tech Mahindra: The shares ended at Rs 1,017.80 down by 1.23 percent.

Axis Bank: A decline of 1.02 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 737.55.

Asian Paint: 0.85 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 2,906.00.

HDFC: The company ended the day lower at Rs 2,562.30 after witnessing a fall of 0.71 percent.