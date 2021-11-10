Market roundup: Sensex ends 80 points lower, Nifty at 18,017; check top gainers and losers

The top gainers were Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Reliance, and ITC. The biggest losers were Indusind Bank, Tata Steel, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paint, and Titan

The domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 on Wednesday, 10 November, ended the day in the red. Sensex decreased by 80.63 points to end at 60,352.82 while Nifty ended at 18,017.20 after losing 27.05 points.

Talking about the sectors, Realty, Metal, and PSU Bank indices decreased by 1-2 percent and buying was seen in the pharma, auto, and oil & gas. While BSE smallcap closed the day on a flat note, BSE midcap indices went down by 0.5 percent.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex fell by 0.13 percent or 80.63 points, to settle at 60,352.82. The top gainers were Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Reliance, and ITC. The biggest losers were Indusind Bank, Tata Steel, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paint, and Titan.

Top BSE gainers:

Bharti Airtel: Surging up by 3.16 percent, the shares of the bank ended at Rs 735.70

Mahindra & Mahindra: The company registered a rise of 3.00 percent, ending the day at Rs 919.65

Reliance: With a rise of 1.16 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 2,549.40 at the end of the day

Sun Pharma: With a gain of 1.14 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 810.25

ITC: The company registered a gain of 0.90 percent, ending at Rs 230.85

Top BSE losers:

Indusind Bank: With a loss of 3.38 percent, the shares settled at Rs 1,032.25

Tata Steel: The company declined by 2.77 percent, settling at Rs 1,298.55

Hindustan Unilever: Declining by 1.23 percent, the shares settled the day at Rs 2,401.25

Asian Paint: With a loss of 1.14 percent, the shares ended at Rs 3,108.40

Titan: The shares fell by 1.07 percent, settling at Rs 2,484.95

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 posted a loss of 27.05 points or 0.15 percent to end at 18,017.20. Talking about sectors, the Nifty Auto index witnessed a hike of over half a percent while Nifty Pharma went up by 0.23 percent. On the other hand, Nifty Metal decreased by 0.88 percent while Bank Nifty slipped by 0.88 percent.

https://www.nseindia.com/

Top NSE gainers:

UPL: Surging by 3.37 percent, the bank ended the day at Rs 771.50

Bharti Airtel: With a gain of 3.28 percent, the shares of the bank were valued at Rs 736.60 at the end of the day

Mahindra & Mahindra: Rising by 2.96 percent, the shares ended at Rs 918.60

Britannia: With a gain of 2.03 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 3,695.00

Reliance: With a gain of 0.98 percent, the shares rose to Rs 2,546.45

Top NSE losers:

Hindal Co: With a loss of 3.35 percent, the company settled the day at Rs 449.05

Indusind Bank: Declining by 3.26 percent, the shares fell to Rs 1,033.40

Tata Steel: With a loss of 2.88 percent, the shares of the company declined to Rs 1,297.50

JSW Steel: The company incurred a loss of 2.23 percent and ended the day at Rs 661.55

Coal India: The company registered a decline of 2.23 percent to end the day at Rs 166.70.