Market Roundup: Sensex ends 69 points higher, Nifty at 17,380; today's top gainers and losers

Domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended the day in green at the closing bell on 14 September. Sensex ended 69.33 points higher at 58.247.09. Nifty 50 posted a marginal gain of 24.70 points to at 17,380.00.

BSE MidCap registered a gain of 1.09 percent, ending at 25,053.67, up by 270.22 points. BSE SmallCap ended up 176.31 points higher at 28,042.45, up by 0.63 percent.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

The BSE Sensex ended the day 69.33 points higher, gaining 0.12 percent to settle the day at 58,247.09. The top gainers were IndusInd Bank, HCL Technologies, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Auto, and Tech Mahindra. While HDFC, Nestle India, Hindustan Unilever, and Tata Steel were the top losers.

BSE top gainers:

IndusInd Bank: Surging by 4.07 percent, the shares of the bank ended at Rs 1,036.50

HCL Technologies: Rising by 2.54 percent, the shares settled the day at Rs 1,238.30

Kotak Bank: The bank registered a rise of 1.67 percent, settling the day at Rs 1,867.50

Bajaj Auto: With a gain of 1.62 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 3,758.95

Tech Mahindra: The shares ended at Rs 1,450.65, with a gain of 1.55 percent

BSE top losers:

HDFC: With a loss of 1.07 percent, the shares settled at Rs 2,817.30

Nestle India: The company registered a loss of 0.97 percent, ending the day at Rs 20,237.00

Ultra Cemco: With a loss of 0.87 percent, the shares of the company declined to Rs 7,865.00

Hindustan Unilever: With a decline of 0.78 percent, the shares of the company fell to Rs 2,762.85

Tata Steel: The company registered a decline of 0.74 percent, leaving the shares at Rs 1,452.25

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 registered a marginal gain of 24.70 points, ending 0.14 percent higher at 17,380.00. Bank Nifty posted a rise of 0.39 percent to end the day at 36,613.05, up by 141.25 points.

Top NSE gainers:

IndusInd Bank: With a rise of 3.93 percent, the bank ended the day at Rs 1,035.00

HCL Tech: The company registered a rise of 2.37 percent to end at Rs 1,237.00

Hero Motor Corp: Rising by 2.01 percent, the shares of the company ended the day at Rs 2,846.00

Adani Ports: With a gain of 1.53 percent, the shares of the company ended the day at Rs 756.50

Tata Motors: Registering a rise of 1.51 percent, the shares of the company settled at Rs 305.75

Top NSE losers:

Ultra Cemco: The company posted a decline of 1.13 percent, ending at Rs 7,855.00

HDFC: With a loss of 1.04 percent, the company settled at Rs 2,820.20

BPCL: The shares ended the day at Rs 492.95 with a loss of 1.03 percent

Nestle India: With a loss of 1.03 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 20,242.00

Tata Steel: Falling by 0.82 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 1,451.40