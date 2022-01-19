Market Roundup: Sensex ends 656 points lower, Nifty below 18,000; today's top winners and losers

The top gainers of BSE Sensex were SBI, Tata Steel, Maruti, Axis Bank and Tech Mahindra. The top laggards were Infosys, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India and Bajaj Finance

The domestic market indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended in red on Wednesday, 19 January, continuing a downward spiral for the second consecutive day. Nifty closed 0.96 percent lower at 17,938.40 while Sensex declined by 656.04 points to 60.098.82.

India VIX rose 0.21 percent to 17.82 levels. In terms of sectoral indices, oil and gas, auto, media and metal were some of the sectors to end in green.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex slid 656.04 points or 1.08 percent lower to 60.098.82. The top gainers were SBI, Tata Steel, Maruti, Axis Bank and Tech Mahindra. The top laggards were Infosys, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India and Bajaj Finance.

Top BSE gainers:

SBI: With a gain of 1.83 percent, the shares closed the day at Rs 515.90

Tata Steel: Rising by 1.19 percent, the shares gained to Rs 1,208.75

Maruti: With a rise of 1.17 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 8,008.50

Axis Bank: Rising by 0.55 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 729.60

Tech Mahindra: With a gain of 0.51 percent, the shares rose to Rs 1,669.10

Top BSE losers:

Infosys: Declining by 2.77 percent, the company fell to Rs 1,867.70

Asian Paints: With a fall of 2.71 percent, the shares slipped to Rs 3,281.10

Hindustan Unilever: With a loss of 2.41 percent, the shares fell to Rs 2,312.00

Nestle India: Falling by 2.41 percent, the shares slumped to Rs 18,903.30

Bajaj Finance: With a decline of 2.28 percent, the shares settled at Rs 7,570.30

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 settled 0.96 percent or 174.65 points lower at 17,938.40. Bank Nifty slipped 0.44 percent to end 168.95 points lower at 38,041.35.

Top NSE gainers:

ONGC: With a gain of 3.45 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 169.50

Tata Motors: Rising by 1.92 percent, the shares closed the day at Rs 520.60

UPL: With a gain of 1.86 percent, the company was valued at Rs 814.00

Coal India: Rising by 1.77 percent, the shares ended at Rs 163.65

Maruti: With a rise of 1.77 percent, the shares gained to Rs 8,055.00

Top NSE losers:

Infosys: Falling by 2.90 percent, the company was valued at Rs 1,865.00

Shree Cement: Declining by 2.80 percent, the shares slipped to Rs 26,395.00

Asian Paints: With a fall of 2.69 percent, the shares settled at Rs 3,282.95

Adani Ports: With a loss of 2.54 percent, the company declined to Rs 743.55

Hindustan Unilever: Falling by 2.43 percent, the shares slumped to Rs 2,312.00