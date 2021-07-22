Market Roundup: Sensex ends 638 points higher, Nifty closes at 15,824; today’s top gainers and losers

The top gainers on the BSE were Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, and Tata Steel, while the top laggards were Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paint, Bajaj Auto, and Mahindra & Mahindra

The domestic market indices today, (Thursday 22 July) ended the day in the green with both BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 witnessing a hike of over a percent. At the closing bell, BSE Sensex increased by 638.70 points and was at 52,837.21. On the other hand, Nifty ended at 15,824.05 after going up by 191.95 points.

India VIX closed 10 percent lower while BSE midcap and smallcap indices saw a rise of 1.5 percent each.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex closed at 52,837.21 with a gain of 638.70 points or 1.22 percent. The top gainers were Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, and Tata Steel. The top laggards were Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paint, Bajaj Auto, and Mahindra & Mahindra.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Tech Mahindra: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 5.65 percent and closed at Rs 1,148.45.

Bajaj Finance: The shares of the company rose 4.21 percent to close at Rs 6,187.70.

Bharti Airtel: It witnessed a jump of 3.93 percent to settle the day at Rs 546.50.

Bajaj Finserv: 3.72 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 13,059.85.

Tata Steel: It jumped 3.27 percent to settle the day at Rs 1,272.95.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Hindustan Unilever: Shares of the company fell by 2.27 percent to close at Rs 2,378.65.

Asian Paint: The shares ended at Rs 3,104.45 down by 1.73 percent.

Bajaj Auto: 1.32 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 3,852.60.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The company ended the day lower at Rs 758.10 after witnessing a fall of 0.27 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

NSE Nifty 50 closed at 15,824.05, after gaining 191.95 points or 1.23 percent. Talking about sectors, all indices ended in the green except FMCG.

JSW Steel: 5.87 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 722.00.

Tech Mahindra: The shares of the company surged 5.41 percent to end at Rs 1,146.00.

Bajaj Finance: It closed at Rs 6,189.00 with a jump of 4.16 percent.

Bharti Airtel: The company gained 4.16 percent to settle the day at Rs 547.60.

Tata Steel: A jump of 3.62 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 1,277.95.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Hindustan Unilever: Shares of the company fell by 2.34 percent to close at Rs 2,378.00.

Asian Paint: The shares ended at Rs 3,101.30, down by 1.83 percent.

Bajaj Auto: A decline of 1.17 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 3,859.70.

Cipla: 0.51 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 950.25.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The company ended the day lower at Rs 758.25 after witnessing a fall of 0.26 percent.