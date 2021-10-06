BSE smallcap and midcap indices went down by 0.5-1.2 percent. On the other hand, India VIX increased by 5.67 percent and ended at 17.33 levels.

The domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 on Wednesday, 6 October, ended the day in the red. Sensex decreased by 555.15 points to end at 59,189.73 while Nifty ended at 17,646.00 after losing 176.30 points.

BSE smallcap and midcap indices went down by 0.5-1.2 percent. On the other hand, India VIX increased by 5.67 percent and ended at 17.33 levels.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex fell by 0.93 percent or 555.15 points, to settle at 59,189.73. The top gainers were HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, and HDFC. The biggest losers were Indusind Bank, Tata Steel, Bajaj Auto, Sun Pharma, and HCL Tech.

Top BSE gainers:

HDFC Bank: Surging up by 1.24 percent, the shares of the bank ended at Rs 1,615.05

Bajaj Finance: The company registered a rise of 0.18 percent, ending the day at Rs 7,736.65

HDFC: With a gain of 0.08 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 2,743.10

Top BSE losers:

Indusind Bank: With a loss of 3.38 percent, the shares settled at Rs 1,131.50

Tata Steel: The company declined by 2.81 percent, settling at Rs 1,279.70

Bajaj Auto: Declining by 2.39 percent, the shares settled the day at Rs 3,771.30

Sun Pharma: With a loss of 2.39 percent, the shares ended at Rs 800.75

HCL Tech: The shares fell by 2.25 percent, settling at Rs 1,275.70

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 posted a loss of 176.30 points or 0.99 percent to end at 17,646.00. Talking about sectors, all indices ended in the red with Bank Nifty breaching 37,800 once again.

Top NSE gainers:

Tata Consumers: Surging by 2.48 percent, the bank ended the day at Rs 821.35

ONGC: With a gain of 2.23 percent, the shares of the bank were valued at Rs 167.30 at the end of the day

UPL: Rising by 1.66 percent, the shares ended at Rs 726.50

Britannia: With a gain of 1.31 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 3,933.10

HDFC Bank: With a gain of 1.10 percent, the shares rose to Rs 1,613.00

Top NSE losers:

Hindal Co: With a loss of 4.10 percent, the company settled the day at Rs 475.00

SBI Life: Declining by 3.64 percent, the shares fell to Rs 1,216.00

Indusind Bank: With a loss of 3.39 percent, the shares of the company declined to Rs 1,128.95

Tata Steel: The company incurred a loss of 3.25 percent and ended the day at Rs 1,274.00

JSW Steel: The company registered a decline of 3.21 percent to end the day at Rs 657.55