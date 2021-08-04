Market Roundup: Sensex ends 546 points higher, Nifty closes at 16,258; today’s top gainers and losers

HDFC, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, and HDFC Bank were the top gainers for the BSE Sensex while Titan, Nestle India, Ultracem Co, Sun Pharma, and Maruti were the top laggards

For the third consecutive day, the benchmark indices in the domestic equity market ended the day in green. At the closing bell, the BSE Sensex had risen by 546.41 points to 54,369.77. On the other hand, the NSE Nifty50 ended the day at 16,258.80 rising by 128.05 points.

The BSE midcap and smallcap decreased by one percent each after witnessing record highs.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex closed at 54,369.77 with a gain of 546.41 points or 1.02 percent. The top gainers were HDFC, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, and HDFC Bank. The top laggards were Titan, Nestle India, Ultracem Co, Sun Pharma, and Maruti.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

HDFC: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 4.77 percent and closed at Rs 2,675.75.

Kotak Bank: The shares of the company rose 3.74 percent to close at Rs 1,749.80.

ICICI Bank: It witnessed a jump of 3.58 percent to settle the day at Rs 714.75.

SBI: A 2.37 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 457.05.

HDFC Bank: It jumped 2.12 percent to settle the day at Rs 1,464.85.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Titan: Shares of the company fell by 2.14 percent to close at Rs 1,799.80.

Nestle India: A 1.39 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 18,032.90.

Ultracem Co: The shares ended at Rs 7,754.95 down by 1.19 percent.

Sun Pharma: The company ended the day lower at Rs 785.65 after witnessing a fall of 1.16 percent.

Maruti: A decline of 1.09 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 7,118.00.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

The NSE Nifty 50 closed at 16,258.80 on Wednesday after gaining 128.05 points or 0.79 percent. Talking about sectors, Bank Nifty increased by 2.33 percent at the end, breaching the 36,000 mark. On the other hand, both the Nifty Midcap and Smallcap 50 witnessed a decrease today.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

HDFC: 4.59 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 2,672.00.

Kotak Bank: The shares of the company surged 3.89 percent to end at Rs 1,751.20.

ICICI Bank: It closed at Rs 712.05 with a jump of 3.14 percent.

SBI: The company gained 2.16 percent to settle the day at Rs 456.15.

HDFC Bank: A jump of 2.15 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 1,465.50.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Grasim: Shares of the company fell by 2.47 percent to close at Rs 1,553.00.

Titan: The shares ended at Rs 1,801.00, down by 2.13 percent.

Tata Motors: A decline of 1.84 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 298.10.

Adani Ports: 1.64 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 693.50.

Hindal Co: The company ended the day lower at Rs 441.70 after witnessing a fall of 1.58 percent.