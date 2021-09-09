Market roundup: Sensex ends 54.8 points up by closing bell, Nifty at 17,369; today's top gainers and losers

The top gainers on BSE Sensex were Bharti Airtel, Nestle India, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, and HCL Tech. The top losers were Titan, Utlracem Co, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank

Domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended in the green at the closing bell on Thursday, 9 September. Sensex posted a gain of 54.81 points to end at 58,305.07. On the other hand, Nifty registered an increase of 15.75 points and ended at 17,369.25.

At the end of the day, BSE Midcap closed 0.56 percent higher and BSE Smallcap index surged by 0.52 percent. While the Realty index saw a dip of nearly one percent.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

The BSE Sensex surged by 54.81 points or 0.09 percent to end the day at 58,305.07. The top gainers were Bharti Airtel, Nestle India, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, and HCL Tech. The top losers were Titan, Utlracem Co, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank.

Top BSE gainers:

Bharti Airtel: The biggest gainer of the day, the bank surged up by 2.77 percent to settle the day at Rs 686.30

Nestle India: With a growth of 2.39 percent, the shares of the company rose to Rs 20,351.75

Tata Steel: Registering a rise of 1.23 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 1,447.40

Bajaj Finserv: With a growth of 1.08 percent, the company settled the day at Rs 16,743.30

HCL Tech: Registering a rise of 0.79 percent, the shares of the bank settled at Rs 1,198.00

Top BSE losers:

Titan: The company fell by 0.97 percent to end at Rs 2,037.00

Utlracem Co: With a fall of 0.79 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 7,928.40

Bajaj Auto: Registering a decline of 0.70 percent, the company settled the day at Rs 3,699.00

HDFC Bank: With a loss of 0.60 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 1,567.65

Axis Bank: Falling by 0.59 percent, the shares of the company settled at Rs 790.00

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

Nifty 50 ended flat today as well at 17,369.25 with a marginal gain of 15.75 points or 0.09 percent. Talking about sectors, Nifty Media increased by around three percent while FMCG and metal indices surged by a percent each.

Top NSE gainers:

ONGC: The bank surged up by 2.69 percent to settle the day at Rs 122.15

Bharti Airtel: With a growth of 2.64 percent, the shares of the company rose to Rs 685.45

Nestle India: Registering a rise of 2.57 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 20,350.05

Hindal Co: With a growth of 1.52 percent, the company settled the day at Rs 463.25

Grasim: Registering a rise of 1.22 percent, the shares of the company settled at Rs 1,596.00

Top NSE losers:

SBI Life: The company fell by 3.77 percent to end at Rs 1,174.00

HDFC Life: With a fall of 1.03 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 736.00

Titan: Registering a decline of 1.02 percent, the company settled the day at Rs 2,035.00

Ultracem Co: With a loss of 0.79 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 7,929.95

Bajaj Auto: Falling by 0.69 percent, the shares of the company settled at Rs 3,699.80