The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty opened flat early today (Monday, 31 May) with both domestic market indices down by 53 points and 11 points, respectively at 9.18 am.

But by afternoon, gains in FMCG, private banking stocks, and metals had lifted indices into the green.

At the closing bell, Sensex was at 51,937.44 after having gained 514.56 points, while Nifty was up by 147.15 points and closed at 15,582.80. The market is likely to show a quick recovery due to the COVID-19 vaccination drive, experts predicted.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

The top gainers were Reliance, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Dr Reddy, and Maruti. The top laggards were Mahindra and Mahindra, Infosys, Larsen and Toubro, IndusInd Bank, and Tech Mahindra.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Reliance: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 3.13 percent and closed at Rs 2,160.45.

ICICI Bank: The shares of the company rose 2.95 percent to close at Rs 662.20.

Bharti Airtel: It witnessed a jump of 2.16 percent to settle the day at Rs 534.95.

Dr Reddy: 2.08 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 5,308.00.

Maruti: It jumped 1.89 percent to settle the day at Rs 7,087.35.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Mahindra and Mahindra: Shares of the company fell by 4.53 percent to close at Rs 807.90.

Infosys: The shares ended at Rs 1,393.65 down by 0.79 percent.

Larsen and Toubro: 0.79 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 1,465.55.

IndusInd Bank: A decline of 0.53 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 1,013.45.

Tech Mahindra: The company ended the day lower at Rs 1,021.85 after witnessing a fall of 0.42 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

Gains were also observed in NSE Nifty 50. At the closing bell, NSE Nifty 50 was trading at 15,582.80 after gaining 147.15 points or 0.95 percent.

Nifty Metal was trading at 2.10 percent higher today while Nifty Media closed in red and was down by 1.36 percent.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

JSW Steel: 3.25 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 712.20.

ICICI Bank: The shares of the company surged 3.00 percent to end at Rs 662.35.

Reliance: It closed at Rs 2,153.50 with a jump of 2.80 percent.

Bharti Airtel: The company gained 2.37 percent to settle the day at Rs 536.00.

Tata Steel: A jump of 2.13 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 1,127.05.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Mahindra & Mahindra: Shares of the company fell by 4.36 percent to close at Rs 809.00.

Adani Ports: The shares ended at Rs 769.15 down by 0.90 percent.

HDFC Life: A decline of 0.56 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 665.20.

IOC: 0.46 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 109.35.

IndusInd Bank: The company ended the day lower at Rs 1,014.80 after witnessing a fall of 0.45 percent.