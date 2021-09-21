Sensex went up by 514.34 points to end at 59,005.27 while Nifty ended at 17,562.00 after a gain of 165.10 points.

Domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 on Tuesday, 21 September ended the day in green. Sensex went up by 514.34 points to end at 59,005.27 while Nifty ended at 17,562.00 after a gain of 165.10 points.

At the closing bell, BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose by one percent and 0.2 percent, respectively. While Broader markets ended with gains.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex hiked by 0.88 percent or 514.34 points, to settle at 59,005.27. The top gainers were Bajaj Finance, Indusind Bank, ITC, Bajaj Finserv, and Tata Steel. The biggest losers were Maruti, Bajaj Auto, Nestle India, HDFC Bank, and Powergrid.

Top BSE gainers:

Bajaj Finance: Surging up by 4.94 percent, the shares of the bank ended at Rs 7,810.60

Indusind Bank: With a gain of 4.29 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 1,137.25

ITC: The company registered a rise of 3.36 percent, ending the day at Rs 241.45

Bajaj Finserv: With a rise of 3.18 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 17,566.25 at the end of the day

Tata Steel: The company registered a gain of 3.08 percent, ending at Rs 1,292.00

Top BSE losers:

Maruti: With a loss of 2.54 percent, the shares settled at Rs 6,777.85

Bajaj Auto: The company declined by 1.20 percent, settling at Rs 3,728.35

Nestle India: Declining by 0.83 percent, the shares settled the day at Rs 20,142.95

HDFC Bank: With a loss of 0.61 percent, the shares ended at Rs 1,549.85

Powergrid: The shares fell by 0.45 percent, settling at Rs 176.00

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 posted a gain of 165.10 points or 0.95 percent to end at 17,562.00. Talking about sectors, all indices closed in the green except power and auto. Realty, metal, and IT indices witnessed an increase of 2-3 percent.

Top NSE gainers:

JSW Steel: Surging by 5.97 percent, the bank ended the day at Rs 671.00

ONGC: With a gain of 5.18 percent, the shares of the bank were valued at Rs 135.15 at the end of the day

Bajaj Finance: Rising by 5.07 percent, the shares ended at Rs 7,820.00

Indusind Bank: With a gain of 4.59 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 1,140.00

Tata Steel: With a gain of 3.46 percent, the shares rose to Rs 1,296.50

Top NSE losers:

Maruti: With a loss of 2.45 percent, the company settled the day at Rs 6,780.00

BPCL: Declining by 1.47 percent, the shares fell to Rs 414.20

Hero Motocorp: With a loss of 1.19 percent, the shares of the company declined to Rs 2,855.00

Bajaj Auto: The company incurred a loss of 1.17 percent and ended the day at Rs 3,732.00

Nestle India: The company registered a decline of 0.90 percent to end the day at Rs 20,138.85.