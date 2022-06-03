Market Roundup: Sensex ends 49 points lower, Nifty settles at 16,584; check top winners and losers

Oil and gas and IT were the only sectors to end in green, while auto, media and consumer durables were the biggest drag

Domestic market benchmarks erased all intraday gains in a highly volatile session to trade slightly lower on Friday, 3 June. BSE Sensex dipped 0.09 percent to 55,769.23, while NSE Nifty 50 slid 43 points to 16,584.30.

BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices fell over 1 percent each today. Oil and gas and IT were the only sectors to end in green. Auto, media and consumer durables were the biggest drag. India VIX slid to 19.98 levels.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex fell 0.09 percent or 48.88 points to 55,769.23. The top gainers were Reliance, Infosys, L&T, Sun Pharma and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). The biggest laggards were UltraTech Cement, Maruti, NTPC, Axis Bank and Bajaj Financial Services.

Top BSE gainers:

Reliance: The shares ended the day 2.02 percent higher at Rs 2,779.50.

Infosys: The stock jumped to Rs 1,522.00, up by 0.94 percent.

L&T: The value of the company rose 0.85 percent, reaching Rs 1,651.60 per equity.

Sun Pharma: The stock inched up to Rs 864.95, increasing 0.63 percent.

TCS: The shares gained t0.46 percent to Rs 3,438.80.

Top BSE losers:

UltraTech Cement: The shares tanked 5.49 percent to Rs 5,677.40.

Maruti: The value of the company slid 2.71 percent, falling to Rs 7,709.85.

NTPC: The stock dipped to Rs 155.05, down by 2.51 percent.

Axis Bank: The shares settled at Rs 676.50, declining 2.18 percent.

Bajaj Financial Services: The value of the company fell 2.09 percent to Rs 12,691.05 per equity.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 slipped to 16,584.30, down by 0.26 percent or 43.70 points. Bank Nifty declined 338.60 points to 35,275.05.

Top NSE gainers:

Reliance: The stock jumped to Rs 2,778.00, up by 1.97 percent.

Infosys: The shares ended the day 0.98 percent higher at Rs 1,522.75.

L&T: The value of the company rose 0.79 percent, reaching Rs 1,650.05 per equity.

Sun Pharma: The shares gained to Rs 865.40, increasing by 0.68 percent.

HCL Technologies: The stock inched up to Rs 1,046.70, up by 0.67 percent.

Top NSE losers:

Grasim: The value of the company plummeted 6.53 percent, falling to Rs 1,339.00 per equity.

UltraTech Cement: The shares tanked to Rs 5,677.60, down by 5.50 percent.

Shree Cement: The stock settled 4.64 percent lower at Rs 20,630.00.

Hero Moto Corp: The shares dipped to Rs 2,581.80, with a loss of 3.05 percent.

Maruti: The value of the company slid 2.79 percent, declining to Rs 7,704.00 per equity.

