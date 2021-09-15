Market roundup: Sensex ends 476 points up, Nifty closes at 17,519; check top gainers and losers

BSE SmallCap performed in the green with a rise of 241.62 points, rising by 0.86 percent to end at 28,284.07. BSE MidCap also performed positively, recording a hike of 0.65 percent or 162.69 points to end at 25,215.96

Domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 on Wednesday, 15 September ended the day in green at the closing bell. The Sensex registered a rise of 476.11 points to end at 58,723.20. Nifty ended the day on a high as well, rising by 139.45 points to end at 17,519.45.

BSE SmallCap performed in the green with a rise of 241.62 points, rising by 0.86 percent to end at 28,284.07. BSE MidCap also performed positively, recording a hike of 0.65 percent or 162.69 points to end at 25,215.96.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex rose by 476.11 points to end the day 0.82 percent higher at 58,723.20. NTPC, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, Titan, and SBI were the top gainers. While the top laggards were Axis Bank, Asian Paint, Ultracem Co, Nestle India, and Sun Pharma.

Top BSE gainers:

NTPC: The biggest gainer of the day, the company surged by 7.16 percent to end the day at Rs 124.20

Bharti Airtel: Registering a gain of 4.53 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 725.55

HCL Tech: With a rise of 2.86 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 1,273.75

Titan: Rising by 2.83 percent, the shares of the company ended at Rs 2,113.95

SBI: The value of the shares grew by 2.49 percent, ending at Rs 443.85

Top BSE losers:

Axis Bank: With a decline of 0.38 percent, the shares ended at Rs 791.50

Asian Paint: The company saw a fall of 0.31 percent, ending the day at Rs 3,351.50

Ultracem Co: The company registered a loss of 0.27 percent, falling to Rs 7,836.00

Nestle India: With a loss of 0.16 percent, the shares fell to Rs 20,199.00

Sun Pharma: The company registered a fall of 0.15 percent, ending the day at Rs 780.25

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

NSE Nifty 50 ended the day on a high of 17,519.45, gaining 139.45 points or 0.80 percent. Bank Nifty posted a rise of 0.65 percent or 239.20 points to end at 36,852.25.

Top NSE gainers:

NTPC: The company surged by 7.46 percent, ending the day at Rs 124.55

Bharti Airtel: Registering a rise of 4.80 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 727.50

Coal India: With a rise of 3.98 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 160.85 at the end of the day

ONGC: With a growth of 3.87 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 128.75

Titan: The shares rose by 3.03 percent, ending at Rs 2,118.00

Top NSE losers:

Tata Consumer Products Limited: With a loss of 0.95 percent, the shares ended at Rs 872.90

Nestle India: The company registered a decline of 0.55 percent, ending at Rs 20,120.00

Grasim: With a fall of 0.49 percent, the shares of the company settled at Rs 1,603.90

BPCL: Falling by 0.38 percent, the shares ended at Rs 491.25

Asian Paint: With a fall of 0.37 percent, the company settled the day at Rs 3,350.00