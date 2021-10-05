At the closing bell, broader markets witnessed an upward trend. BSE smallcap and midcap indices too ended in the green. On the other hand, India VIX saw a dip of two percent.

The domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 on Tuesday, 5 October, ended in the green. Sensex increased by 445.56 points to end at 59,744.88 while Nifty ended at 17,822.30 after gaining 131.05 points.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex went up by 0.75 percent or 445.56 points, to settle at 59,744.88. The top gainers were IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Reliance, HCL Tech, and Titan. The biggest losers were Sun Pharma, Powergrid, ITC, Ultracem Co, and Tata Steel.

Top BSE gainers:

Indusind Bank: Surging up by 4.60 percent, the shares of the bank ended at Rs 1,171.05

Bharti Airtel: With a gain of 2.66 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 699.25

Reliance: The company registered a rise of 2.08 percent, ending the day at Rs 2,609.10

HCL Tech: With a rise of 2.06 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 1,305.10 at the end of the day

Titan: The company registered a gain of 2.04 percent, ending at Rs 2,198.55

Top BSE losers:

Sun Pharma: With a loss of 1.36 percent, the shares settled at Rs 820.35

Powergrid: The company declined by 0.91 percent, settling at Rs 189.80

ITC: Declining by 0.76 percent, the shares settled the day at Rs 234.75

Ultracem Co: With a loss of 0.69 percent, the shares ended at Rs 7,461.95

Tata Steel: The shares fell by 0.58 percent, settling at Rs 1,316.65

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 posted a gain of 131.05 points or 0.74 percent to end at 17,822.30. Talking about sectors, all indices ended in the green except realty, PSU Bank, and pharma with IT, power, and oil & gas witnessing a high of 1-3 percent. Bank Nifty closed at 37,741 after a gain of 0.34 percent.

Top NSE gainers:

ONGC: Surging by 10.77 percent, the bank ended the day at Rs 163.50

Indusind Bank: With a gain of 5.02 percent, the shares of the bank were valued at Rs 1,176.05 at the end of the day

Coal India: Rising by 4.21 percent, the shares ended at Rs 197.95

IOC: With a gain of 3.09 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 130.15

SBI Life: With a gain of 2.69 percent, the shares rose to Rs 1,263.95

Top NSE losers:

Cipla: With a loss of 2.40 percent, the company settled the day at Rs 934.50

Hindal Co: Declining by 2.08 percent, the shares fell to Rs 495.20

Shree Cement: With a loss of 1.84 percent, the shares of the company declined to Rs 28,750.00

Sun Pharma: The company incurred a loss of 1.42 percent and ended the day at Rs 820.15

Tata Consumers: The company registered a decline of 1.36 percent to end the day at Rs 803.25