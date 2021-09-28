Talking about sectors, the realty and IT indices saw a decrease of 2-3 percent while metal, oil & gas, and power indices ended in the green.

Domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 on Tuesday, 28 September ended in the red at the closing bell. Sensex went down by 410.28 points to end at 59,667.60 while Nifty ended at 17,748.60 after a loss of 106.50 points.

Talking about sectors, the realty and IT indices saw a decrease of 2-3 percent while metal, oil & gas, and power indices ended in the green.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex fell by 0.68 percent or 410.28 points, to settle at 59,667.60. The top gainers were Powergrid, NTPC, Sun Pharma, Titan, and Kotak Bank. The biggest losers were Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, and HCL Tech.

Top BSE gainers:

Powergrid: Surging up by 4.40 percent, the shares of the bank ended at Rs 183.75

NTPC: With a gain of 3.94 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 131.95

Sun Pharma: The company registered a rise of 2.19 percent, ending the day at Rs 779.65

Titan: With a rise of 1.84 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 2,129.20 at the end of the day

Kotak Bank: The company registered a gain of 1.62 percent, ending at Rs 2,067.10

Top BSE losers:

Bharti Airtel: With a loss of 3.68 percent, the shares settled at Rs 696.25

Tech Mahindra: The company declined by 3.41 percent, settling at Rs 1,414.50

Bajaj Finance: Declining by 3.22 percent, the shares settled the day at Rs 7,544.80

Bajaj Finserv: With a loss of 2.73 percent, the shares ended at Rs 17,547.70

HCL Tech: The shares fell by 2.03 percent, settling at Rs 1,269.20

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 posted a loss of 106.50 points or 0.60 percent to end at 17,748.60. Talking about Nifty sectors, PSU Bank, pharma, metal, oil and gas, and consumer durables indices closed the day in the green.

Nifty Realty and IT indices were down by three and two percent, respectively. While Bank Nifty too ended on the lower side at 37,945 after witnessing a dip of 0.6 percent.

Top NSE gainers:

Powergrid: Surging by 4.43 percent, the bank ended the day at Rs 183.80

Coal India: With a gain of 4.22 percent, the shares of the bank were valued at Rs 174.10 at the end of the day

NTPC: Rising by 3.74 percent, the shares ended at Rs 131.60

Sun Pharma: With a gain of 3.60 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 790.50

IOC: With a gain of 3.54 percent, the shares rose to Rs 122.85

Top NSE losers:

Bharti Airtel: With a loss of 3.70 percent, the company settled the day at Rs 695.85

Tech Mahindra: Declining by 3.52 percent, the shares fell to Rs 1,412.90

Bajaj Finance: With a loss of 3.33 percent, the shares of the company declined to Rs 7,536.00

Divis Lab: The company incurred a loss of 2.81 percent and ended the day at Rs 4,794.00

Bajaj Finserv: The company registered a decline of 2.75 percent to end the day at Rs 17,535.50