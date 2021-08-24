Market Roundup: Sensex ends 403 points higher, Nifty ends at 16,624; today’s top gainers and losers

After days of underperformance, the market momentum was on the higher side overall

The domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 on Tuesday, 24 August ended the day in the green. At the closing bell, BSE Sensex increased by 403.19 points and was at 55,958.98. On the other hand, Nifty ended at 16,624.60 after going up by 128.15 points.

After days of underperformance, the market momentum was on the higher side overall. Bank Nifty ended at 35,712 points after gaining 1.67 percent. On the other hand, India VIX was in losses at the closing bell.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex closed at 55,958.98 with a gain of 403.19 points or 0.73 percent. The top gainers were Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, and HDFC Bank. The top laggards were Nestle India, HDFC, Infosys, HCL Tech, and Asian Paint.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Bajaj Finserv: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 7.91 percent and closed at Rs 16,475.25.

Tech Mahindra: The shares of the company rose 3.41 percent to close at Rs 1,463.90.

Tata Steel: It witnessed a jump of 3.39 percent to settle the day at Rs 1,404.60.

Bajaj Finance: 3.33 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 6,978.75.

HDFC Bank: It jumped 2.31 percent to settle the day at Rs 1,558.75.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Nestle India: Shares of the company fell by 1.34 percent to close at Rs 19,747.55.

HDFC: 1.08 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 2,692.10.

Infosys: The shares ended at Rs 1,720.75 down by 1.06 percent.

HCL Tech: The company ended the day lower at Rs 1,152.20 after witnessing a fall of 0.92 percent.

Asian Paint: A decline of 0.87 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 3,047.00.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

NSE Nifty 50 closed at 16,624.60, after gaining 128.15 points or 0.78 percent. Talking about sectors, all indices closed the day in the green except FMCG and IT.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Bajaj Finserv: 7.78 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 16,460.00.

Hindal Co: The shares of the company surged 3.85 percent to end at Rs 422.50.

Adani Ports: It closed at Rs 693.65 with a jump of 3.79 percent.

Tata Steel: The company gained 3.57 percent to settle the day at Rs 1,407.15.

Bajaj Finance: A jump of 3.37 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 6,980.00.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Nestle India: Shares of the company fell by 1.40 percent to close at Rs 19,740.00.

Britannia: The shares ended at Rs 3,812.00, down by 1.40 percent.

Asian Paint: A decline of 1.05 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 3,045.10.

HDFC: 1.03 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 2,694.00.

Infosys: The company ended the day lower at Rs 1,721.50 after witnessing a fall of 0.99 percent.