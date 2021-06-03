On the BSE the top gainers were Titan, ONGC, Larsen and Toubro, Axis Bank, and Kotak Bank. The top laggards were IndusInd Bank, Power Grid, Bajaj Auto, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Dr Reddy

The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty opened on a high note today (Thursday, 3 June).

At 9:18 am, the Sensex was at 52,146, up by 296 points. Nifty also went up by 117 points at 15,693.

The momentum was maintained throughout the day and at the closing bell the Sensex was at 52,232.43 with an increase of 382.95 points. Meanwhile, the Nifty closed at 15,690.35 as it increased by 114.15.

Realtors based in Maharashtra had cause for celebration as S&P BSE REALTY went up by 4.2 percent.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

The top gainers were Titan, ONGC, Larsen and Toubro, Axis Bank, and Kotak Bank. The top laggards were IndusInd Bank, Power Grid, Bajaj Auto, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Dr Reddy.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Titan: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 6.69 percent and closed at Rs 1691.00.

ONGC: The shares of the company rose 4.16 percent to close at Rs 122.65.

Larsen and Toubro: It witnessed a jump of 2.64 percent to settle the day at Rs 1,510.25.

Axis Bank: 1.82 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 750.45.

Kotak Bank: It jumped 1.80 percent to settle the day at Rs 1,814.75.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

IndusInd Bank: Shares of the company fell by 2.15 percent to close at Rs 1,005.85.

PowerGrid: The shares ended at Rs 225.85 down by 0.68 percent.

Bajaj Auto: 0.51 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 4273.00.

Mahindra & Mahindra: A decline of 0.51 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 802.10.

Dr Reddy: The company ended the day lower at Rs 5,286.10 after witnessing a fall of 0.50 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

There were massive gains in NSE Nifty 50. At the closing bell, NSE Nifty 50 was trading at 15,690.35 after gaining 114.15 points or 0.73 percent.

All the sectoral indices were trading in the green today except Nifty Pharma. While Nifty Auto showed no gains or losses. Nifty Realty went as high as 3.79 percent.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Titan: 6.83 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 1,694.00.

ONGC: The shares of the company surged 5.01 percent to end at Rs 123.65.

Eicher Motors: It closed at Rs 2,768.00 with a jump of 3.37 percent.

Larsen and Toubro: The company gained 2.78 percent to settle the day at Rs 1,512.00.

Axis Bank: A jump of 2.07 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 752.25.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

IndusInd Bank: Shares of the company fell by 2.15 percent to close at Rs 1,005.85.

Wipro: The shares ended at Rs 539.00 down by 0.74 percent.

Dr Reddy: A decline of 0.61 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 5,280.00.

Tata Steel: 0.58 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 1,117.55.

Bajaj Auto: The company ended the day lower at Rs 4,271.05 after witnessing a fall of 0.56 percent.