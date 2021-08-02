Market Roundup: Sensex ends 363 points higher, Nifty closes at 15,885; today’s top gainers and losers

The top gainers on the BSE were Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance, Axis Bank, and TCS. The top laggards were Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, and Dr Reddy

The domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended the day in the green today (Monday, 2 August). At the closing bell, BSE Sensex was up by 363.79 points at 52,950.63. The Nifty, meanwhile, ended at 15,885.15 after going up 122.10 points.

BSE midcap and smallcap outperformed benchmarks as broader markets closed the day in the green. India VIX saw a hike of one percent.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex closed at 52,950.63 with a gain of 363.79 points or 0.69 percent. The top gainers were Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance, Axis Bank, and TCS. The top laggards were Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, and Dr Reddy.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Titan: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 3.25 percent and closed at Rs 1,770.25.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The shares of the company rose 1.97 percent to close at Rs 757.85.

Reliance: It witnessed a jump of 1.77 percent to settle the day at Rs 2,071.50.

Axis Bank: 1.69 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 720.95.

TCS: It jumped 1.59 percent to settle the day at Rs 3,217.90.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Tata Steel: Shares of the company fell by 1.66 percent to close at Rs 1,409.95.

Bajaj Finserv: 0.68 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 14,124.75.

Bajaj Finance: The shares ended at Rs 6,198.95 down by 0.48 percent.

NTPC: The company ended the day lower at Rs 117.80 after witnessing a fall of 0.34 percent.

Dr Reddy: A decline of 0.23 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 4,701.80.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

NSE Nifty 50 closed at 15,885.15, after gaining 122.10 points or 0.77 percent. Talking about sectors, all the indices were trending in the green with IT, Auto, realty, and oil and gas up by 1-4.5 percent

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Titan: 3.58 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 1,776.00.

Shree Cement: The shares of the company surged 3.52 percent to end at Rs 29,260.10.

BPCL: It closed at Rs 459.10 with a jump of 3.05 percent.

Adani Ports: The company gained 2.93 percent to settle the day at Rs 694.25.

Eicher Motors: A jump of 2.89 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 2,603.50.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

UPL: Shares of the company fell by 2.25 percent to close at Rs 790.35.

Tata Steel: The shares ended at Rs 1,413.00, down by 1.49 percent.

Bajaj Finserv: A decline of 0.62 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 14,134.00.

Bajaj Finance: 0.41 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 6,202.45.

Tech Mahindra: The company ended the day lower at Rs 1,206.00 after witnessing a fall of 0.29 percent.