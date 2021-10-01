Sensex went down by 360.78 points to end at 58,765.58 while Nifty ended at 17,532.05 after a loss of 86.10 points.

The domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 on Friday, 1 October, ended in the red for the fourth consecutive day. Sensex went down by 360.78 points to end at 58,765.58 while Nifty ended at 17,532.05 after a loss of 86.10 points.

Talking about sectors, selling was seen in the IT, bank, and realty indices while buying was seen in the metal, pharma, energy, and PSU Bank indices.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex fell by 0.61 percent or 360.78 points, to settle at 58,765.58. The top gainers were Mahindra & Mahindra, Dr Reddy, Ultracem Co, Sun Pharma, and Powergrid. The biggest losers were Bajaj Finserv, Maruti, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paint, and Bajaj Finance.

Top BSE gainers:

Mahindra & Mahindra: Surging up by 3.05 percent, the shares of the bank ended at Rs 827.45

Dr Reddy: With a gain of 1.38 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 4,953.20

Ultracem Co: The company registered a rise of 1.24 percent, ending the day at Rs 7,487.35

Sun Pharma: With a rise of 1.00 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 826.35 at the end of the day

Powergrid: The company registered a gain of 1.00 percent, ending at Rs 191.80

Top BSE losers:

Bajaj Finserv: With a loss of 3.45 percent, the shares settled at Rs 17,175.00

Maruti: The company declined by 2.39 percent, settling at Rs 7,159.40

Bharti Airtel: Declining by 2.22 percent, the shares settled the day at Rs 672.90

Asian Paint: With a loss of 2.02 percent, the shares ended at Rs 3,178.80

Bajaj Finance: The shares fell by 1.94 percent, settling at Rs 7,522.05

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 posted a loss of 86.10 points or 0.49 percent to end at 17,532.05. Talking about sectors, Bank Nifty decreased over half a percent and Nifty Realty saw a dip of 1.5 percent. On the other hand, Nifty Pharma saw a hike of nearly one percent.

Top NSE gainers:

Mahindra & Mahindra: Surging by 2.98 percent, the bank ended the day at Rs 827.00

Coal India: With a gain of 2.00 percent, the shares of the bank were valued at Rs 188.80 at the end of the day

IOC: Rising by 1.40 percent, the shares ended at Rs 127.05

Ultracem Co: With a gain of 1.34 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 7,495.00

Dr Reddy: With a gain of 1.23 percent, the shares rose to Rs 4,940.95

Top NSE losers:

Bajaj Finserv: With a loss of 3.21 percent, the company settled the day at Rs 17,215.00

Maruti: Declining by 2.54 percent, the shares fell to Rs 7,152.00

Asian Paint: With a loss of 1.96 percent, the shares of the company declined to Rs 3,180.95

Bajaj Finance: The company incurred a loss of 1.87 percent and ended the day at Rs 7,525.00

Bharti Airtel: The company registered a decline of 1.82 percent to end the day at Rs 675.80