The stock market opened in the green on Thursday morning but soon slipped into the red.

At the closing bell, the BSE Sensex was down by 337.78 points while NSE Nifty 50 closed at 14,906.05.

The volatile session ended with losses in metals and financial stocks.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex was down by 337.78 points or 0.68 percent and closed the day at 49,564.86. The top gainers were Mahindra & Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Titan, Larsen & Toubro, and Bajaj Finserv. The top laggards were ONGC, Sun Pharma, Power Grid, Axis Bank, and HDFC Bank.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Mahindra & Mahindra: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 2.47 percent and closed at Rs 804.00.

IndusInd Bank: The shares of the company rose 0.87 percent to close at Rs 975.50.

Titan: It witnessed a jump of 0.62 percent to settle the day at Rs 1,531.35.

Larsen & Toubro: 0.44 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 1,409.65.

Bajaj Finserv: It jumped 0.39 percent to settle the day at Rs 11,250.15.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

ONGC: The shares ended at Rs 111.80 down by 2.70 percent.

Sun Pharma: Shares of the company fell by 2.36 percent to close at Rs 686.80.

PowerGrid: The company ended the day lower at Rs 228.90 after witnessing a fall of 2.03 percent.

Axis Bank: A decline of 1.51 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 705.90.

HDFC Bank: A decline of 1.51 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 1,435.95.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

At the closing bell, NSE Nifty 50 was at 14,906.05 with a decrease of 124.10 points or 0.83 percent.

Apart from Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Realty, all the other sectoral indices of NSE were trading in the red. While Nifty Realty gained 1.02 percent, Nifty PSU Bank jumped by 0.36 percent. A massive drop of 3.21 percent was seen in Nifty Metal while Nifty Bank was down by 1.04 percent.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Cipla: 2.38 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 925.50.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The shares of the company surged 2.32 percent to end at Rs 803.00.

BPCL: It closed at Rs 455.80 with a jump of 2.09 percent.

IndusInd Bank: The company gained 0.98 percent to settle the day at Rs 976.50.

Titan: A jump of 0.94 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 1,535.50.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Tata Steel: Shares of the company fell by 5.10 percent to close at Rs 1,104.90.

Hindal Co: The shares ended at Rs 386.20 down by 4.24 percent.

Coal India: A decline of 3.42 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 146.65.

Britannica: 2.98 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 3,428.90.

ONGC: The company ended the day lower at Rs 111.60 after witnessing a fall of 2.87 percent.