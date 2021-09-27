Market roundup: Sensex ends 29 points higher, Nifty at 17,855; check top gainers and losers here

Realty and auto indices witnessed an increase of 2.5-3 percent while the IT index went down by around three percent

Domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 on Monday, 27 September ended flat at the closing bell with minimal gains. Sensex went up by 29.41 points to end at 60,077.88 while Nifty ended at 17,855.10 after a gain of 1.90 points.

Talking about sectors, realty and auto indices witnessed an increase of 2.5-3 percent while the IT index went down by around three percent. On the other hand, BSE smallcap and midcap indices ended flat.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex hiked by just 0.05 percent or 29.41 points, to settle at 60,077.88. The top gainers were Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, NTPC, and Reliance. The biggest losers were HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, and Larsen and Toubro.

Top BSE gainers:

Maruti: Surging up by 6.53 percent, the shares of the bank ended at Rs 7,404.20

Mahindra & Mahindra: With a gain of 4.14 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 811.45

Bajaj Auto: The company registered a rise of 2.77 percent, ending the day at Rs 3,913.50

NTPC: With a rise of 2.09 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 126.95 at the end of the day

Reliance: The company registered a gain of 1.70 percent, ending at Rs 2,525.20

Top BSE losers:

HCL Tech: With a loss of 4.58 percent, the shares settled at Rs 1,295.50

Tech Mahindra: The company declined by 3.30 percent, settling at Rs 1,464.45

Bajaj Finserv: Declining by 2.64 percent, the shares settled the day at Rs 18,039.35

Infosys: With a loss of 2.35 percent, the shares ended at Rs 1,721.95

Larsen and Toubro: The shares fell by 1.58 percent, settling at Rs 1,740.10

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 posted a gain of only 1.90 points or 0.01 percent to end at 17,855.10. Talking about sectors, Nifty Auto saw a hike of 3.22 percent and was the top gainer. On the other hand, Nifty IT decreased by around 3 percent.

Top NSE gainers:

Maruti: Surging by 6.44 percent, the bank ended the day at Rs 7,400.00

Mahindra & Mahindra: With a gain of 4.30 percent, the shares of the bank were valued at Rs 813.00 at the end of the day

Tata Motors: Rising by 4.10 percent, the shares ended at Rs 331.00

ONGC: With a gain of 2.83 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 139.95

Hero Motocorp: With a gain of 2.75 percent, the shares rose to Rs 2,911.25

Top NSE losers:

HCL Tech: With a loss of 4.36 percent, the company settled the day at Rs 1,299.00

Tech Mahindra: Declining by 3.28 percent, the shares fell to Rs 1,465.00

Wipro: With a loss of 3.23 percent, the shares of the company declined to Rs 654.65

Divis Lab: The company incurred a loss of 3.22 percent and ended the day at Rs 4,944.00

Bajaj Finserv: The company registered a decline of 2.57 percent to end the day at Rs 18.050.00