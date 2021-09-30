Talking about sectors, a mixed trend was witnessed with buying seen in the pharma, realty, PSU banking, and power indices. While selling was seen in the bank, metal, auto, and IT stocks.

The domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 on Thursday ended in the red for the third consecutive day. Sensex went down by 286.91 points to end at 59,126.36 while Nifty ended at 17,618.15 after a loss of 93.15 points.

On the other hand, BSE smallcap and midcap indices closed in the green.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex fell by 0.48 percent or 286.91 points, to settle at 59,126.36. The top gainers were Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, Sun Pharma, and Hindustan Unilever. The biggest losers were Powergrid, Asian Paint, Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto, and SBI.

Top BSE gainers:

Bajaj Finserv: Surging up by 2.19 percent, the shares of the bank ended at Rs 17,810.00

Bajaj Finance: With a gain of 2.05 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 7.670.70

NTPC: The company registered a rise of 0.92 percent, ending the day at Rs 141.85

Sun Pharma: With a rise of 0.82 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 818.20 at the end of the day

Hindustan Unilever The company registered a gain of 0.60 percent, ending at Rs 2,700.45

Top BSE losers:

Powergrid: With a loss of 2.67 percent, the shares settled at Rs 189.90

Asian Paint: The company declined by 2.34 percent, settling at Rs 3,244.40

Axis Bank: Declining by 1.87 percent, the shares settled the day at Rs 766.80

Bajaj Auto: With a loss of 1.69 percent, the shares ended at Rs 3,832.45

SBI: The shares fell by 1.53 percent, settling at Rs 453.05

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 posted a loss of 93.15 points or 0.53 percent to end at 17,618.15. Talking about Nifty sectors, Bank nifty closed 0.84 percent lower while smallcap and midcap indices ended with gains.

Top NSE gainers:

Bajaj Finance: Surging by 2.11 percent, the bank ended the day at Rs 7,674.00

Bajaj Finserv: With a gain of 2.11 percent, the shares of the bank were valued at Rs 17,801.00 at the end of the day

Tata Motors: Rising by 1.04 percent, the shares ended at Rs 333.70

NTPC: With a gain of 0.82 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 141.80

Sun Pharma: With a gain of 0.80 percent, the shares rose to Rs 817.80

Top NSE losers:

Powergrid: With a loss of 2.82 percent, the company settled the day at Rs 189.55

Asian Paint: Declining by 2.26 percent, the shares fell to Rs 3,248.00

Shree Cement: With a loss of 2.15 percent, the shares of the company declined to Rs 28,752.00

Axis Bank: The company incurred a loss of 1.95 percent and ended the day at Rs 766.90

Eicher Motors: The company registered a decline of 1.91 percent to end the day at Rs 2,788.85