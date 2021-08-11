Market Roundup: Sensex ends 28 points lower, Nifty closes at 16,282; today’s top gainers and losers

The top laggards in the BSE Sensex were Bajaj Auto, Sun Pharma, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, and Mahindra & Mahindra

After witnessing gains for two consecutive days, BSE Sensex ended the day in the red on Wednesday, 11 August while Nifty 50 saw a minor increase. At the closing bell, BSE Sensex decreased by 28.73 points and was at 54,525.93. On the other hand, Nifty ended at 16,282.25 after going up by 2.15 points.

Talking about sectors, Nifty metal index rose by three percent while the energy index increased over one percent. While the pharma index decreased by over one percent. On the other hand, BSE midcap saw a dip of 0.22 percent, and smallcap lost 0.8 percent.

Bombay Stock Exchange

BSE Sensex closed at 54,525.93 with a loss of 28.73 points or 0.05 percent. The top gainers were Tata Steel, NTPC, Powergrid, Reliance, and Bajaj Finserv. The top laggards were Bajaj Auto, Sun Pharma, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, and Mahindra & Mahindra.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Tata Steel: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 3.86 percent and closed at Rs 1,426.45.

NTPC: The shares of the company rose 2.36 percent to close at Rs 116.95.

Powergrid: It witnessed a jump of 2.06 percent to settle the day at Rs 176.10.

Reliance: 1.33 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 2,116.10.

Bajaj Finserv: It jumped 1.14 percent to settle the day at Rs 14,195.95.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Bajaj Auto: Shares of the company fell by 1.84 percent to close at Rs 3,727.60.

Sun Pharma: 1.78 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 779.35.

Kotak Bank: The shares ended at Rs 1,780.70 down by 1.77 percent.

ICICI Bank: The company ended the day lower at Rs 693.45 after witnessing a fall of 1.08 percent.

Mahindra & Mahindra: A decline of 0.98 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 778.70.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

NSE Nifty 50 closed at 16,282.25, after gaining 2.15 points or 0.013 percent. Largely, broader markets closed in the red except the Nifty Midcap 50 index. It closed 0.36 percent higher.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Tata Steel: 4.00 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 1,428.50.

JSW Steel: The shares of the company surged 3.48 percent to end at Rs 747.30.

IOC: It closed at Rs 104.80 with a jump of 2.49 percent.

NTPC: The company gained 2.40 percent to settle the day at Rs 117.10.

Hindal Co: A jump of 2.24 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 436.50.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Shree Cement: Shares of the company fell by 2.09 percent to close at Rs 26,550.00.

Kotak Bank: The shares ended at Rs 1,778.60, down by 1.86 percent.

Sun Pharma: A decline of 1.78 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 779.25.

Bajaj Auto: 1.63 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 3,736.00.

ICICI Bank: The company ended the day lower at Rs 693.80 after witnessing a fall of 1.01 percent.