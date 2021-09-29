Market roundup: Sensex ends 254 points lower, Nifty at 17,711; today's top gainers and losers

The top gainers of BSE Sensex were NTPC, Powergrid, Sun Pharma, SBI, and Titan. The biggest losers were HDFC, Kotak Bank, Asian Paint, Ultracem Co, and Hindustan Unilever

For the second consecutive day, domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended in the red on Wednesday, 29 September, at the closing bell. Sensex went down by 254.33 points to end at 59,413.27 while Nifty ended at 17,711.30 after a loss of 37.30 points.

Talking about sectors, the pharma, metal, power, and realty indices added 1-3.5 percent. On the other hand, selling was seen in capital goods, FMCG, auto, and bank indices.

India VIX increased by 1.63 percent at the closing bell. While BSE smallcap and midcap ended on a positive note.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex fell by 0.43 percent or 254.33 points, to settle at 59,413.27. The top gainers were NTPC, Powergrid, Sun Pharma, SBI, and Titan. The biggest losers were HDFC, Kotak Bank, Asian Paint, Ultracem Co, and Hindustan Unilever.

Top BSE gainers:

NTPC: Surging up by 6.52 percent, the shares of the bank ended at Rs 140.55

Powergrid: With a gain of 6.18 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 195.10

Sun Pharma: The company registered a rise of 4.09 percent, ending the day at Rs 811.55

SBI: With a rise of 3.37 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 460.10 at the end of the day

Titan: The company registered a gain of 1.23 percent, ending at Rs 2,155.45

Top BSE losers:

HDFC: With a loss of 1.96 percent, the shares settled at Rs 2,749.25

Kotak Bank: The company declined by 1.75 percent, settling at Rs 2,030.95

Asian Paint: Declining by 1.72 percent, the shares settled the day at Rs 3,322.00

Ultracem Co: With a loss of 1.63 percent, the shares ended at Rs 7,464.00

Hindustan Unilever: The shares fell by 1.45 percent, settling at Rs 2,684.45

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 posted a loss of 37.30 points or 0.21 percent to end at 17,711.30. Talking about Nifty sectors, Bank Nifty closed the day 0.53 percent lower as private bank stocks witnessed losses.

Top NSE gainers:

NTPC: Surging by 6.40 percent, the bank ended the day at Rs 140.40

Coal India: With a gain of 6.22 percent, the shares of the bank were valued at Rs 185.40 at the end of the day

Powergrid: Rising by 5.68 percent, the shares ended at Rs 194.40

Sun Pharma: With a gain of 4.52 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 810.15

IOC: With a gain of 4.03 percent, the shares rose to Rs 127.90

Top NSE losers:

HDFC: With a loss of 2.05 percent, the company settled the day at Rs 2,747.35

Kotak Bank: Declining by 1.80 percent, the shares fell to Rs 2,031.00

Asian Paint: With a loss of 1.77 percent, the shares of the company declined to Rs 3,320.00

Ultracem Co: The company incurred a loss of 1.69 percent and ended the day at Rs 7,460.00

Eicher Motors: The company registered a decline of 1.49 percent to end the day at Rs 2,840.05