Recouping some losses from last week, the domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended the day in the green today, 23 August. At the closing bell, BSE Sensex increased by 226.47 points and was at 55,555.79. On the other hand, Nifty ended at 16,496.45 after going up by 45.95 points.

At the closing bell, broader markets were in the green while India VIX was in the red.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex closed at 55,555.79 with a gain of 226.47 points or 0.41 percent. The top gainers were HCL Tech, TCS, Bajaj Finserv, Nestle India, and Bharti Airtel. The top laggards were Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, Ultracem Co, Powergrid, and ITC.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

HCL Tech: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 4.10 percent and closed at Rs 1,162.90.

TCS: The shares of the company rose 2.20 percent to close at Rs 3,635.85.

Bajaj Finserv: It witnessed a jump of 2.06 percent to settle the day at Rs 15,280.00.

Nestle India: 1.78 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 19,900.00.

Bharti Airtel: It jumped 1.57 percent to settle the day at Rs 622.55.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Mahindra & Mahindra: Shares of the company fell by 2.50 percent to close at Rs 766.15.

Bajaj Auto: 2.23 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 3,667.25.

Ultracem Co: The shares ended at Rs 7,350.10 down by 1.88 percent.

Powergrid: The company ended the day lower at Rs 175.70 after witnessing a fall of 1.57 percent.

ITC: A decline of 1.29 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 206.35.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

NSE Nifty 50 closed at 16,496.45, after gaining 45.95 points or 0.28 percent. Talking about sectors, the Nifty IT index saw a rise of 1.7 percent. On the other hand, PSU Bank indices, metal, and auto went down by 0.5-1.5 percent.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

HCL Tech: 4.26 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 1,165.00.

TCS: The shares of the company surged 2.12 percent to end at Rs 3,635.00.

Nestle India: It closed at Rs 19,967.00 with a jump of 2.02 percent.

Bajaj Finserv: The company gained 1.88 percent to settle the day at Rs 15,260.30.

ONGC: A jump of 1.59 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 111.95.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Grasim: Shares of the company fell by 3.14 percent to close at Rs 1,438.00.

Adani Ports: The shares ended at Rs 668.10, down by 2.78 percent.

Mahindra & Mahindra: A decline of 2.63 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 764.95.

Eicher Motors: 2.33 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 2,541.05.

Bajaj Auto: The company ended the day lower at Rs 3,667.00 after witnessing a fall of 2.25 percent.