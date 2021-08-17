Market Roundup: Sensex ends 209 points higher, Nifty closes at 16,614; check today’s top gainers and losers

The top gainers were Tech Mahindra, TCS, Nestle India, Infosys and Hindustan Unilever in the Bombay Stock Exchange

The domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended the day in the green today, 17 August. At the closing bell, BSE Sensex increased by 209.69 points and was at 55,792.27. On the other hand, Nifty ended at 16,614.60 after going up by 51.55 points.

Talking about sectors, Nifty FMCG and IT indices saw a rise of 1 to 2.5 percent. On the other hand, PSU Bank and metal indices went down by 2 percent each.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex closed at 55,792.27 with a gain of 209.69 points or 0.38 percent. The top gainers were Tech Mahindra, TCS, Nestle India, Infosys and Hindustan Unilever. The top laggards were IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro, and Mahindra & Mahindra.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Tech Mahindra: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 3.21 percent and closed at Rs 1,411.50.

TCS: The shares of the company rose 2.32 percent to close at Rs 3,552.40.

Nestle India: It witnessed a jump of 2.30 percent to settle the day at Rs 18,717.80.

Infosys: 2.15 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 1,741.45.

Hindustan Unilever: It jumped 2.10 percent to settle the day at Rs 2,479.15.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Indusind Bank: Shares of the company fell by 1.78 percent to close at Rs 1,000.50.

NTPC: 1.26 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 117.35.

Bharti Airtel: The shares ended at Rs 626.30 down by 1.18 percent.

Larsen & Toubro: The company ended the day lower at Rs 1,638.20 after witnessing a fall of 1.10 percent.

Mahindra & Mahindra: A decline of 1.09 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 790.55.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

NSE Nifty 50 closed at 16,614.60, after gaining 51.55 points or 0.31 percent. Talking about sectors, NIifty IT gained 2.57 percent, FMCG went up by 1.42 percent and Pharma surged by half a percent. On the other hand, Metal saw a dip of 2.30 percent, Nifty index went down by 0.6 percent, and Nifty Financial Services fell 0.3 percent.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Tata Consumers: 3.83 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 832.90.

Wipro: The shares of the company surged 3.29 percent to end at Rs 634.25.

Tech Mahindra: It closed at Rs 1,410.95 with a jump of 3.15 percent.

Hindustan Unilever: The company gained 2.41 percent to settle the day at Rs 2,484.90.

Nestle India: A jump of 2.35 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 18,726.00.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

JSW Steel: Shares of the company fell by 2.42 percent to close at Rs 743.25.

Adani Ports: The shares ended at Rs 690.95, down by 2.26 percent.

Tata Motors: A decline of 2.22 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 296.95.

Coal India: 1.90 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 139.30.

UPL: The company ended the day lower at Rs 760.40 after witnessing a fall of 1.60 percent.