Market Roundup: Sensex ends 193 points up, Nifty closes at 15,879; today’s top gainers and losers

Amid a volatile session, the domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended the day in the green on Wednesday, 7 July. At the closing bell, Sensex gained 193 points and was above 53,000. While Nifty closed at 15,879 after witnessing an increase of 61 points.

The markets experienced a high today as indices smallcap and midcap closed the day in the green marginally, while India VIX ended at 12.21 after going down by 0.50 percent.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex closed at 53,054.76 with a gain of 193.58 points or 0.37 percent. The top gainers were Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Indusind Bank, HDFC, and Nestle India. The top laggards were Titan, Maruti, Reliance, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Tech Mahindra.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Tata Steel: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 4.38 percent and closed at Rs 1,217.80.

Bajaj Finserv: The shares of the company rose 2.28 percent to close at Rs 12,369.75.

Indusind Bank: It witnessed a jump of 1.42 percent to settle the day at Rs 1,044.60.

HDFC: 1.41 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 2,528.35.

Nestle India: It jumped 1.26 percent to settle the day at Rs 17,709.15.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Titan: Shares of the company fell by 2.06 percent to close at Rs 1,727.05.

Maruti: The shares ended at Rs 7,451.35 down by 0.81 percent.

Reliance: 0.74 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 2,110.15.

Mahindra & Mahindra: A decline of 0.50 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 777.45.

Tech Mahindra: The company ended the day lower at Rs 1,045.95 after witnessing a fall of 0.39 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

NSE Nifty 50 closed at 15,879.65, after increasing by 61.40 points or 0.39 percent. Talking about sectoral indices, Bank Nifty closed with gains.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Tata Steel: 4.95 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 1,225.00.

JSW Steel: The shares of the company surged 2.72 percent to end at Rs 691.45.

Hindal Co: It closed at Rs 393.50 with a jump of 2.11 percent.

Bajaj Finserv: The company gained 2.02 percent to settle the day at Rs 12,334.95.

UPL: A jump of 1.95 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 819.00.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Titan: Shares of the company fell by 2.04 percent to close at Rs 1,726.80.

ONGC: The shares ended at Rs 120.10, down by 1.15 percent.

Maruti: A decline of 0.86 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 7,450.00.

SBI Life: 0.80 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 1,015.00.

Reliance: The company ended the day lower at Rs 2,112.00 after witnessing a fall of 0.60 percent.