BSE Smallcap and Midcap ended with gains and outperformed the benchmark indices as broader markets were mixed

The domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50, for the second consecutive day, closed in the red today, 9 July. At the end, Sensex went down by 182 points and was at 52,386.19. Meanwhile, Nifty ended at 15,689.80 after witnessing a dip of 38 points.

At the closing bell, BSE Smallcap and Midcap ended with gains and outperformed the benchmark indices as broader markets were mixed. India VIX went down by 4 percent.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex closed at 52,386.19 with a loss of 182.75 points or 0.35 percent. The top gainers were Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, and Maruti. The top laggards were Bajaj Auto, TCS, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and Reliance.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Tata Steel: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 4.16 percent and closed at Rs 1,239.20.

Bajaj Finserv: The shares of the company rose 3.55 percent to close at Rs 12,769.40.

Bharti Airtel: It witnessed a jump of 2.05 percent to settle the day at Rs 535.95.

NTPC: 0.38 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 117.90.

Maruti: It jumped 0.33 percent to settle the day at Rs 7,425.15.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Bajaj Auto: Shares of the company fell by 1.99 percent to close at Rs 3,995.05.

TCS: The shares ended at Rs 3,207.75 down by 1.52 percent.

HDFC Bank: 1.08 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 1,503.70.

Axis Bank: A decline of 0.98 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 747.05.

Reliance: The company ended the day lower at Rs 2,073.20 after witnessing a fall of 0.94 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

NSE Nifty 50 closed at 15,689.80, after losing 38.10 points or 0.24 percent. Nifty realty and metal ended the day after going up by around 2 percent each, while IT, bank, auto, and energy were in the red.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Tata Steel: 4.20 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 1,239.75.

Bajaj Finserv: The shares of the company surged 3.58 percent to end at Rs 12,775.15.

Adani Ports: It closed at Rs 728.00 with a jump of 2.29 percent.

Bharti Airtel: The company gained 2.13 percent to settle the day at Rs 536.50.

Divis Lab: A jump of 2.10 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 4,605.00.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Bajaj Auto: Shares of the company fell by 1.92 percent to close at Rs 3,998.95.

TCS: The shares ended at Rs 3,211.80, down by 1.43 percent.

HDFC Bank: A decline of 1.06 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 1,504.40.

Reliance: 0.99 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 2,071.95.

Axis Bank: The company ended the day lower at Rs 747.35 after witnessing a fall of 0.93 percent.