After hitting record highs, the domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended flat today, 16 July. At the closing bell, Sensex went down by 18.79 points and was at 53,140.06. Meanwhile, Nifty ended at 15,923.40 after decreasing by 0.80 points.

BSE Smallcap and Midcap were in the green and ended 0.38 and 0.45 percent higher respectively.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex closed at 53,140.06 with a loss of 18.79 points or 0.04 percent. The top gainers were Bharti Airtel, Ultracem Co, Tata Steel, Power Grid, and Reliance. The top laggards were HCL Tech, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, and NTPC.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Bharti Airtel: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 2.94 percent and closed at Rs 541.00.

Ultracem Co: The shares of the company rose 1.95 percent to close at Rs 7,331.40.

Tata Steel: It witnessed a jump of 1.77 percent to settle the day at Rs 1,278.30.

Power Grid: 1.50 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 233.80.

Reliance: It jumped 1.37 percent to settle the day at Rs 2,111.80.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

HCL Tech: Shares of the company fell by 3.38 percent to close at Rs 1,004.90.

Infosys: The shares ended at Rs 1,555.00 down by 1.60 percent.

Bajaj Finserv: 1.56 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 12,754.00.

ICICI Bank: The company ended the day lower at Rs 660.25 after witnessing a fall of 1.06 percent.

NTPC: A decline of 1.04 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 119.10.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

NSE Nifty 50 closed at 15,923.40, after losing 0.80 points or 0.0050 percent. Talking about sectoral indices, Nifty Realty, Pharma, and Metal went up by a percent each. On the other hand, Nifty IT witnessed a dip of over a percent.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Divis Lab: 3.46 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 4,766.55.

Bharti Airtel: The shares of the company surged 2.95 percent to end at Rs 540.95.

Ultracem Co: It closed at Rs 7,320.15 with a jump of 1.82 percent.

Tata Steel: The company gained 1.50 percent to settle the day at Rs 1,274.75.

Power Grid: A jump of 1.35 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 233.50.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

HCL Tech: Shares of the company fell by 3.25 percent to close at Rs 1,006.00.

Eicher Motors: The shares ended at Rs 2,619.10, down by 1.81 percent.

Infosys: A decline of 1.52 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 1,556.75.

Bajaj Finserv: 1.49 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 12,766.25.

Adani Ports: The company ended the day lower at Rs 689.00 after witnessing a fall of 1.44 percent.