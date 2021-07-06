Market Roundup: Sensex ends 18 points down, Nifty closes at 15,818; today’s top gainers and losers

The top gainers on the BSE were Ultracem Co, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, and Kotak Bank, while the top laggards were Tech Mahindra, TCS, Maruti, Reliance, and Sun Pharma

The domestic market indices on Tuesday, 6 July witnessed a volatile trading session with BSE Sensex ending the day in the red after experiencing all-time highs. At the closing bell, Sensex went down by 18.82 points and ended at 52,861.18. On the other hand, NSE Nifty 50 closed at 15,818.25 after losing 16.10 points.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex closed at 52,861.18 with a loss of 18.82 points or 0.04 percent. The top gainers were Ultracem Co, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, and Kotak Bank. The top laggards were Tech Mahindra, TCS, Maruti, Reliance, and Sun Pharma.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Utracem Co: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 3.22 percent and closed at Rs 6,935.30.

HDFC Bank: The shares of the company rose 2.63 percent to close at Rs 1,534.35.

Bajaj Finance: It witnessed a jump of 2.17 percent to settle the day at Rs 6,203.45.

Bajaj Finserv: 1.42 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 12,094.45.

Kotak Bank: It jumped 1.34 percent to settle the day at Rs 1,754.75.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Tech Mahindra: Shares of the company fell by 2.30 percent to close at Rs 1,050.05.

TCS: The shares ended at Rs 3,262.35 down by 1.78 percent.

Maruti: 1.13 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 7,511.85.

Reliance: A decline of 1.11 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 2,125.95.

Sun Pharma: The company ended the day lower at Rs 673.25 after witnessing a fall of 1.06 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

NSE Nifty 50 closed at 15,818.25, after decreasing by 16.10 points or 0.10 percent. Talking about sectoral indices, Nifty Bank, Financial Services, Media, and private bank index ended the day with gains.

https://www.nseindia.com/

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Ultracem Co: 3.23 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 6,937.05.

Shree Cement: The shares of the company surged 3.01 percent to end at Rs 27,800.00.

HDFC Bank: It closed at Rs 1,531.95 with a jump of 2.44 percent.

Bajaj Finance: The company gained 2.16 percent to settle the day at Rs 6,204.00.

SBI Life: A jump of 1.50 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 1,025.00.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Tata Motors: Shares of the company fell by 8.52 percent to close at Rs 316.60.

Tech Mahindra: The shares ended at Rs 1,050.00, down by 2.29 percent.

Coal India: A decline of 1.50 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 147.65.

TCS: 1.43 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 3,273.65.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The company ended the day lower at Rs 781.85 after witnessing a fall of 1.25 percent.