Market Roundup: Sensex ends 175 points higher, Nifty closes at 16,705; today’s top gainers and losers

At the closing bell, the domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were in the green on Friday, 27 August. BSE Sensex increased by 175.62 points and ended at 56,124.72. On the other hand, Nifty closed at 16,705.20 after going up by 68.30 points.

Talking about sectors, most indices closed the day in the green with BSE Capital Goods, power, metal, and basic materials witnessing a hike of more than one percent each.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex closed at 56,124.72 with a gain of 175.62 points or 0.31 percent. The top gainers were Ultracem Co, Larsen & Toubro, Dr Reddy, Bajaj Finserv, and Sun Pharma. The top laggards were Infosys, Indusind Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Nestle India, and HCL Tech.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Ultracem Co: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 3.64 percent and closed at Rs 7,572.70.

Larsen & Toubro: The shares of the company rose 2.66 percent to close at Rs 1,637.65.

Dr Reddy: It witnessed a jump of 2.17 percent to settle the day at Rs 4,601.25.

Bajaj Finserv: 1.58 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 16,208.40.

Sun Pharma: It jumped 1.52 percent to settle the day at Rs 771.85.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Infosys: Shares of the company fell by 1.07 percent to close at Rs 1,708.45.

Indusind Bank: 1.04 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 990.85.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The shares ended at Rs 775.10 down by 0.80 percent.

Nestle India: The company ended the day lower at Rs 19,938.95 after witnessing a fall of 0.54 percent.

HCL Tech: A decline of 0.42 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 1,162.70.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

NSE Nifty 50 closed at 16,705.20, after gaining 68.30 points or 0.41 percent. Bank Nifty closed flat at 35,627 with a positive bias. Broader markets outperformed the benchmark indices with Nifty Midcap 50 increased by 0.91 percent and Nifty Smallcap 50 gaining one percent.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Ultracem Co: 3.37 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 7,553.00.

Hindal Co: The shares of the company surged 3.35 percent to end at Rs 438.30.

SBI Life: It closed at Rs 1,184.10 with a jump of 2.80 percent.

Larsen & Toubro: The company gained 2.71 percent to settle the day at Rs 1,639.00.

Dr Reddy: A jump of 1.99 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 4,593.00.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Infosys: Shares of the company fell by 1.17 percent to close at Rs 1,707.50.

Indusind Bank: The shares ended at Rs 990.20, down by 1.13 percent.

Tata Consumer: A decline of 0.81 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 846.35.

Mahindra & Mahindra: 0.77 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 775.40.

Tech Mahindra: The company ended the day lower at Rs 1,440.80 after witnessing a fall of 0.60 percent.