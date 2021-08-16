Market Roundup: Sensex ends 145 points higher, Nifty ends at 16,563; today’s top gainers and losers

Broader markets were mixed at the end as midcap and smallcap market indices closed the day with losses. On the other hand, India VIX increased by 3.59 percent

Supported by metal and oil & gas names, the domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 on Monday, 16 August ended the day in the green. At the closing bell, BSE Sensex increased by 145.29 points and was at 55,582.58. On the other hand, Nifty ended at 16,563.05 after going up by 33.95 points.

Broader markets were mixed at the end as midcap and smallcap market indices closed the day with losses. On the other hand, India VIX increased by 3.59 percent.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex closed at 55,582.58 with a gain of 145.29 points or 0.26 percent. The top gainers were Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, and Reliance. The top laggards were Maruti, Bajaj Auto, Powergrid, Ultracem Co, and SBI.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Tata Steel: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 3.96 percent and closed at Rs 1,519.15.

Bajaj Finance: The shares of the company rose 3.64 percent to close at Rs 6,376.35.

Mahindra & Mahindra: It witnessed a jump of 2.64 percent to settle the day at Rs 799.30.

Bajaj Finserv: 1.33 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 14,493.10.

Reliance: It jumped 1.29 percent to settle the day at Rs 2,172.45.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Maruti: Shares of the company fell by 2.43 percent to close at Rs 6,828.80.

Bajaj Auto: 2.05 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 3,748.35.

Powergird: The shares ended at Rs 180.95 down by 2.00 percent.

Ultracem Co: The company ended the day lower at Rs 7,348.00 after witnessing a fall of 1.55 percent.

SBI: A decline of 1.51 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 424.85.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

NSE Nifty 50 closed at 16,563.05, after gaining a good 33.95 points or 0.21 percent. Talking about sectors, selling was witnessed in the bank, auto, IT, and pharma indices, while Nifty metal added more than one percent.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Tata Steel: 3.67 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 1,515.30.

Bajaj Finance: The shares of the company surged 3.35 percent to end at Rs 6,363.05.

Mahindra & Mahindra: It closed at Rs 799.25 with a jump of 2.65 percent.

Britannia: The company gained 2.47 percent to settle the day at Rs 3,668.00.

IOC: A jump of 2.29 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 107.05.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Maruti: Shares of the company fell by 2.60 percent to close at Rs 6,820.35.

Shree Cement: The shares ended at Rs 26,000.00, down by 2.26 percent.

Eicher Motors: A decline of 2.23 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 2,490.00.

Powergrid: 2.00 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 181.05.

Bajaj Auto: The company ended the day lower at Rs 3,750.00 after witnessing a fall of 1.98 percent.