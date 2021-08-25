Market Roundup: Sensex ends 14 points lower, Nifty closes at 16,634; today’s top gainers and losers

Talking about sectors, all indices ended with gains except realty, pharma, auto, and bank. BSE smallcap and midcap indices witnessed an increase of 0.5 percent each

A day ahead of the monthly F&O expiry session, the domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended flat on Wednesday, 25 August. At the closing bell, BSE Sensex decreased by 14.77 points and was at 55,944.21. On the other hand, Nifty ended at 16,634.65 after going up by 10.05 points.

Talking about sectors, all indices ended with gains except realty, pharma, auto, and bank. BSE smallcap and midcap indices witnessed an increase of 0.5 percent each.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex closed at 55,944.21 with a loss of 14.77 points or 0.03 percent. The top gainers were TCS, Infosys, Reliance, Nestle India, and ITC. The top laggards were Bajaj Finserv, Titan, Maruti, Bharti Airtel, and Tata Steel.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

TCS: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 1.31 percent and closed at Rs 3,659.50.

Infosys: The shares of the company rose 0.96 percent to close at Rs 1,737.20.

Reliance: It witnessed a jump of 0.89 percent to settle the day at Rs 2,202.30.

Nestle India: 0.38 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 19,860.95.

ITC: It jumped 0.34 percent to settle the day at Rs 206.40.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Bajaj Finserv: Shares of the company fell by 3.51 percent to close at Rs 15,896.70.

Titan: 2.08 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 1,829.90.

Maruti: The shares ended at Rs 6,715.80 down by 1.36 percent.

Bharti Airtel: The company ended the day lower at Rs 612.45 after witnessing a fall of 1.19 percent.

Tata Steel: A decline of 1.01 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 1,390.35.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

NSE Nifty 50 closed at 16,634.65, after gaining 10.05 points or 0.060 percent. Except Nifty Midcap 50, the broader market closed with gains. On the other hand, Bank Nifty closed 0.35 percent lower at 35,586.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Adani Ports: 3.70 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 721.10.

HDFC Life: The shares of the company surged 2.59 percent to end at Rs 688.50.

Hindal Co: It closed at Rs 431.05 with a jump of 2.42 percent.

ONGC: The company gained 2.39 percent to settle the day at Rs 115.90.

Coal India: A jump of 1.91 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 138.80.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Bajaj Finserv: Shares of the company fell by 2.93 percent to close at Rs 15,979.95.

Titan: The shares ended at Rs 1,828.00, down by 2.23 percent.

Maruti: A decline of 1.31 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 6,714.00.

Bharti Airtel: 1.31 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 612.00.

Dr Reddy: The company ended the day lower at Rs 4,535.90 after witnessing a fall of 1.12 percent.