Dragged by selling in financial and banking stocks, the BSE Sensex was ended marginally lower while Nifty 50 was trading higher today (Tuesday, 25 May).

At 1:22 pm, both market indices Sensex and Nifty were trading flat with positive gains, however, the market indices turned red in the afternoon.

At the closing bell, BSE Sensex was down by 14.37 points to end at 50,637.53. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty 50 closed at 15,208.45 after gaining 10.75 points or 0.07 percent.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

The top gainers were Asian Paint, Titan, Bajaj Finserv, ONGC, and TCS. The top laggards were HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Reliance, IndusInd Bank, and HDFC.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Asian Paint: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 3.38 percent and closed at Rs 2,914.30.

Titan: The shares of the company rose 3.22 percent to close at Rs 1,569.30.

Bajaj Finserv: It witnessed a jump of 1.87 percent to settle the day at Rs 11,370.95.

ONGC: 1.42 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 114.60.

TCS: It jumped 1.04 percent to settle the day at Rs 3,113.95.

Top BSE Sensex laggards:

HDFC Bank: Shares of the company fell by 2.02 percent to close at Rs 1,478.80.

Axis Bank: The shares ended at Rs 731.60 down by 1.26 percent.

Reliance: 1.06 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 1,964.50.

IndusInd Bank: A decline of 0.82 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 995.85.

HDFC: The company ended the day lower at Rs 2,528.90 after witnessing a fall of 0.45 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

The Nifty sectoral indices trading in red were Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Financial Services 25/50, Nifty PSU Bank, and Nifty Private Bank. On the other hand, Nifty Media went up by 3.17 percent today.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Asian Paint: 3.51 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 2,918.05.

Titan: The shares of the company surged 3.31 percent to end at Rs 1,571.15.

JSW Steel: It closed at Rs 702.00 with a jump of 3.02 percent.

Eicher Motors: The company gained 2.93 percent to settle the day at Rs 2,626.05.

Britannia: A jump of 2.21 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 3,441. 00.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

HDFC Bank: Shares of the company fell by 1.92 percent to close at Rs 1,481.00.

HDFC Life: The shares ended at Rs 661.05 down by 1.37 percent.

Axis Bank: A decline of 1.18 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 732.40.

Reliance: 1.09 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 1,964.00.

Coal India: The company ended the day lower at Rs 147.50 after witnessing a fall of 0.94 percent.